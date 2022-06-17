Calcott growing into his role at Halifax Panthers

The 24-year-old has been getting increasingly more playing time this season, including last weekend as he featured prominently in the 24-12 win over Whitehaven.

He said: “I’m enjoying it more. I’m still growing into it [his role]. It’s been tough, I’ve been in and out, but I’m starting to find my feet a bit more and getting more game time. I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Calcott was given the man of the match award for his contribution during the victory in Whitehaven. Looking back at the game, the forward said: “It’s a massive result. We knew coming off the back of the loss last week at Leigh that we needed to get a win this week.

Will Calcott. Picture: Simon Hall

"Hopefully [this will] kick start us onto another winning run. It’s a real tough place to come, we’ve talked about that through the week.”

Halifax found themselves six points down at half-time before managing to turn things around after the restart.

Calcott revealed the message in the sheds was all about staying calm. He said: “I think it seemed like everyone was panicking but I felt like we were okay and we knew we would come out on the other end and finish strong.

"We just needed to keep knocking our sets off and we did that in the end.”

Next up for the Panthers is another trip to Cumbria as they look to knock off sixth-placed Barrow. Calcott said: “That one is a real big game. They’re going well this year as you can see

off the back of their results.