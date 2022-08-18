Calcott signs new contract at Halifax Panthers

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 year-old made his first team debut in a Super 8s Qualifiers match at Leigh Centurions in 2017, and has shown consistency so far during the 2022 campaign, picking up the man of the match award during the Panthers’ 24-12 win at Whitehaven in Round 15.

“I love playing here so I’m over the moon to be staying with Halifax,” said Calcott. “I spoke to Simon about it and where I’m at right now in my career, I thought it was a good idea to stay here. Obviously, I’m starting to fit in more and the lads are great here so it’s quite an easy choice to make and I’m happy about it.”

“It’s been coming for a few years but I think I’m getting there now. My body is developing better and my attributes in the game are developing to allow me to be a starting front rower in the Championship.”

Will Calcott has signed a new contract at Halifax Panthers.

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “At lot of time has gone into Cally and he’s invested a lot of time in us as well.

"And I think he’s been stringing together some really good performances. At the beginning of the year he found it difficult to nail down a spot which had him questioning what his place at the club was and where it was all going.

"I challenged him to create his space and take it as it’s your performances that will get you in the team and he got the bit between his teeth after playing a number of games back to back and he’s starting to progress.”

“I think he’s starting to realise some of his potential now which is good.