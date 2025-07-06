Capital punishment for Panthers as winless run goes on at London Broncos
Adam O’Brien’s converted try got Fax off to the perfect early start in the capital just three minutes in, but Lewis Bienek went over the line after 25 minutes, with the subsequent conversion levelling the scores.
Sadiq Adebiyi then crashed over under the posts after 32 minutes, with the Broncos leading 12-6 at the break.
Ben Crooks went over for the Panthers a couple of minutes after the restart, but parity eluded the visitors due to a missed conversion.
Jack Hansen’s penalty brought Halifax back level at 12-12 just after the hour mark but the home side edged ahead again with a penalty of their own soon afterwards.
Brandon Webster-Mansfield’s converted try less than ten minutes from the end then put the hosts into an eight-point lead, with only a Hansen penalty reducing the arrears before the final hooter.
