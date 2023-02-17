Castleford Tigers' forward in Halifax Panthers squad for London Broncos clash
Castleford Tigers’ forward Daniel Smith has been named in Halifax Panthers’ 21-man squad for Sunday’s Championship match against London Broncos.
Smith’s inclusion comes hot on the heels of Panthers’ announcement of a dual-registration deal with the Super League club – read more here
Ben Tibbs has also been drafted into the Fax squad after recovering from injury while Jacob Fairbank has been left out due to concussion protocol.
Panthers squad: Will Calcott, Zack McComb, Ben Tibbs, Brandon Moore, Matty Gee, Dan Murray, Tom Inman, Eribe Doro, Louis Jouffret, Nick Rawsthorne, Ben Kavanagh, James Saltonstall, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Ryan King, Lachlan Walmsley, Kevin Larroyer, Kyle Wood, Will Maher, James Woodburn-Hall, Daniel Smith (DR).