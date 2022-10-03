Castleford Tigers sign prop from Leeds Rhinos

Mustapha, 22, has played nine times for the Rhinos’ first team, scoring his first Super League try earlier this year against Wigan.

The Nigerian-born forward played his amateur rugby at Hunslet Warriors before joining the Rhinos’ ranks, where he went on to represent both Yorkshire and England at academy level.

He has also spent time on loan in the Championship and League One with spells at Featherstone Rovers, Newcastle Thunder, Dewsbury Rams, Hull KR and, most recently, at Bradford Bulls during the 2022 season.

Muizz Mustapha in action for Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very excited. It’s a new chapter and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I've been at Leeds since I was a kid so it’s a whole new environment,” Mustapha told castlefordtigers.com.

“I know Sutty (Alex Sutcliffe), Mellor (Alex Mellor), Cal (Callum McLelland) and Brad Martin, I came through the Scholarship with Brad actually, so there's quite a few that I already know.

“When I spoke to Radders (head coach Lee Radford) he told me about the plans and how the club is looking forward to the future. Everyone else I’ve met so far too has been great, genuine lads.

"Radders was a middle, and I’m certain he will help me improve my game. I’ve heard great things about Andy Last too, he’s a very good coach and I’m looking forward to learning from them both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to play as many games as I can. I think over the last few years I’ve struggled to cement my place in the first team and have a good run of games, I want to be playing every week and get some good experience under my belt.

“I’m looking forward to putting the shirt on and making the Cas fans proud."

Lee Radford said: “I really like how Muizz plays, his leg speed, his defence, his line speed is fantastic, and he is a different shape to a lot of front rowers kicking around in the competition.

“There is a niche for what he does, a tidy-up man in and around the ruck, the type of player who will get the best out of someone like Sui (Suaia Matagi) and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad