Challenge Cup Fifth Round: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ Challenge Cup fifth round clash with West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls at The Shay.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:07 BST
The Shay StadiumThe Shay Stadium
We’ll bring you the major updates from the game, as well as a match report after the final hooter and reaction from Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix on the Courier website.

18:22 BST

The trophy is at The Shay!

The Challenge Cup trophy is here at The Shay this eveningThe Challenge Cup trophy is here at The Shay this evening
18:16 BST

45 minutes to kick off

What a cracking cup game we have in store here at The Shay. The Bulls were only here less than two weeks ago and they claimed the spoils in a 26-22 victory in the league. Can the Panthers avenge that defeat? Kick off is at 7pm.

18:06 BST

Welcome

Welcome to The Shay Stadium for this evening’s Challenge Cup Fifth Round tie between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

