The fourth round tie, which kicks off at 3.00pm on Sunday, April 2, at The Shay, is an instant re-match following Barrow’s first league win of the season, at the expense of Grix’s men, last weekend in Cumbria.

And while Grix insisted “it’s not the end of the world,” he knows what his side needs to do to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a good game and Barrow were tough, as I expected them to be. There are no complaints on the result as they probably edged it overall but the game could have taken a different path if we’d have nailed some of our chances.

Halifax Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix has pointed to where his side need to be better if they are to beat Barrow Raiders in the Challenge Cup.

“It’s not the end of the world, you get another opportunity. But we need to take our chances, look after the ball a bit better and kick a bit better. We got a lesson off that from Barrow.

“It’s just a good time to get back onto the pitch after a loss as everyone is obviously gutted when you lose. As a group we need to be patient and keep working hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will come for us because we have got some quality in there. It’s not all doom and gloom and it’s certainly not for a lack of effort.”

And Grix wants his men to return to winning ways this weekend simply because they will get another game in the next round - a possible tie with Bradford Bulls if they overcome League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes.

The fourth round tie, which kicks off at 3.00pm on Sunday, April 2, at The Shay, is an instant re-match following Barrow’s first league win of the season, at the expense of Grix’s men, last weekend in Cumbria.

He said: “If you lose, you’re out. We don’t want that to happen. We want to get on and have another go in another round, that would be nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, it is the same things, whether it is a league or cup game, that will get you the victory. For us, it is about tidying up those areas that we haven’t been good at all year. But, as I say, it isn’t for the lack of trying.

“I don’t think the weather is going to change too much from what it is now, it is pretty damp. It will be similar. In a week you are not going to change the world. We have one proper rugby session a week. There are a few areas where we need to be smarter and have a bit more urgency in.”

Jacob Fairbank will miss the game due to a ban, while Jacob Gannon, on loan from Leigh, is unavailable due to the terms. Lachlan Walmsley is still out after having surgery on a dislocated finger.

“Bobby’s ban starts this week which is a blow because he is in really good form,” revealed Grix. “He is one of them who is taking our form really personally and making sure he is doing his job really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad