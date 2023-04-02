Challenge Cup round-up: Halifax Panthers set up Bradford Bulls tie while Batley Bulldogs ease to 15-try win

A James Saltonstall double and tries from Jake Maizen, Louis Jouffret and Eribe Doro ensured Fax’s safe passage to the next round against a Barrow side who secured their first league win of the season against the Panthers last weekend.

But that shock defeat was cast aside as early as the second minute when Joe Keyes and Jouffret combined well to find James Woodburn-Hall. His pass found Zack McComb who provided the assist for Saltonstall’s first try of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t long before Simon Grix’s men were celebrating again as Keyes’ delicate grubber-kick fell kindly for Italy international Maizen who went over for his first try since the opening day of the season, where he notched a brace against Sheffield Eagles in a 26-18 win.

Halifax Panthers set up a fifth round Challenge Cup tie with neighbours Bradford Bulls after a 24-18 win over Barrow Raiders, while Batley Bulldogs scored 15 tries in an 80-6 thrashing of Hunslet ARLFC.

Saltonstall, who was also on the try sheet that day, then turned provider with a neat step inside before finding Jouffret whose strength and power got him over the line.

Keyes’ conversion made it 14-0 at the break but Barrow responded within a minute of the restart when Danny Langtree went over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But two tries in nine minutes gave the home side a luxurious cushion. Doro found his name on the try sheet after a collecting a fantastic crossfield kick on the last tackle - climbing highest despite numbers around him - and plonking the ball down.

And Saltonstall grabbed his second after being fed by McComb and dived over in the corner.

A James Saltonstall double and tries from Jake Maizen, Louis Jouffret and Eribe Doro ensured Fax’s safe passage to the next round against a Barrow side who secured their first league win of the season against the Panthers last weekend.

Fax were 24-6 up, with only eight minutes remaining, but Barrow responded bravely with two tries, firstly from Rio Osayonwambo Corkhill, and then Langhill with his brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Halifax held on to secure a fifth round clash with the Bulls, who thrashed Midlands Hurricanes 66-18 at Odsal.

There was another one-sided affair in the Heavy Woollen area of West Yorkshire as Batley Bulldogs easily beat amateur team Hunslet ARLFC, 80-6.

The game was switched to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium due to their Oval ground being deemed unsuitable. And, playing down the famous Mount Pleasant slope in the first half, the Bulldogs put 44 points on the scoreboard with no reply.

Despite there being 15 tries scored by Batley in total, there were only seven try scorers as Josh Hodson crossed over on four occasions, while Dale Morton notched a hat-trick and Aidan McGowan, Ben White and Jimmy Meadows all got a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nyle Flynn and Josh Woods also got in on the action as Craig Lingard’s men secured the biggest win of the fourth round.

The Bulldogs’ fifth round opponents will prove a tougher test as they play host to Keighley Cougars - who they beat in stunning fashion earlier in the season - after they got past North Wales Crusaders, 36-14, on Saturday.

York Knights set up an-all Championship clash with Newcastle Thunder after wins over Sheffield Eagles and Rochdale Mayfield, respectively.

The shock of the round occurred at the FLAIR Stadium were League 1 leaders Dewsbury Rams produced a sensational performance to beat seven-time winners Widnes Vikings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Finn’s men will now face a trip to London Broncos after they thrashed Doncaster, 66-16.