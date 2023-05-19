News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Live

Challenge Cup Sixth Round: Halifax Panthers v St Helens LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ Challenge Cup sixth round clash with world champions St Helens at The Shay.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th May 2023, 18:38 BST
The Shay (photo by Simon Hall).The Shay (photo by Simon Hall).
The Shay (photo by Simon Hall).

We’ll bring you the major updates from the game, which evokes memories of Fax’s 1987 Challenge Cup final victory over the Saints at Wembley, as well as a match report after the final hooter and reaction from Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix on the Courier website.

Challenge Cup Sixth Round: Halifax Panthers v St Helens LIVE

Show new updates
19:34 BST

A glimmer of hope

However, there is a tiny glimmer of hope this evening for Halifax. St Helens certainly have not been at their St Helens best since returning from Australia. They are already eight points behind Super League leaders Warrington having only won six of their 11 games.

19:32 BST

Recent history

Although recent history would suggest it may prove difficult for Fax to get over the line tonight. The last four games between these two have produced an aggregate score of 186-4 in Saints’ favour. And the ‘4’ from Fax were two penalties.

19:30 BST

Lachlan Walmsley

The Scotland international has scored in every league game he has appeared in this season. In fact the only game he hasn’t notched a try in so far in 2023 is against Bradford Bulls in the previous round of the Challenge Cup.

19:28 BST

Who to watch out for?

For Fax, no doubt the man who has grabbed all the headlines in the Championship is winger Lachlan Walmsley who is the league’s top try scorer with 17. Here’s what he had to say ahead of tonight’s mouthwatering clash:

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/halifax-panthers-v-st-helens-try-machine-lachlan-walmsley-cant-wait-for-challenge-cup-test-against-best-in-the-world-4145569

19:26 BST

Speaking of Simon Grix...

That leads us on nicely to what he had to say to the Courier in the build-up to the game:

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/challenge-cup-preview-no-pressure-on-halifax-against-st-helens-says-simon-grix-4145553

19:24 BST

Simon Grix

The Panthers’ head coach is taking the occasion in his stride, leisurely strolling down the touchline, talking to fans before being guided across the pitch for some media duties with Viaplay who are televising tonight’s game.

19:22 BST

Warm-ups

The teams are out for their pre-match warm-ups. Fax players greeted with deafening cheers. And the resounding boos of the Saints players from the Fax fans drowning out the cheers from the visiting support.

19:20 BST

ICYMI

And Panthers chairman Dave Grayson is certainly excited:

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/its-a-special-sporting-weekend-for-the-town-of-halifax-says-panthers-chairman-dave-grayson-4150533

19:19 BST

It’s not the only ‘special’ sporting event happening this weekend...

This weekend is a massive one for sport in Halifax. The Panthers get us started tonight before FC Halifax Town go to Wembley on Sunday to take on Gateshead in the FA Trophy final.

19:14 BST

Saints fans have travelled in good numbers too

Saints fans in the North Stand at The ShaySaints fans in the North Stand at The Shay
Saints fans in the North Stand at The Shay
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Halifax PanthersSt HelensSimon GrixWembley