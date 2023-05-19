Challenge Cup Sixth Round: Halifax Panthers v St Helens LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ Challenge Cup sixth round clash with world champions St Helens at The Shay.
We’ll bring you the major updates from the game, which evokes memories of Fax’s 1987 Challenge Cup final victory over the Saints at Wembley, as well as a match report after the final hooter and reaction from Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix on the Courier website.
A glimmer of hope
However, there is a tiny glimmer of hope this evening for Halifax. St Helens certainly have not been at their St Helens best since returning from Australia. They are already eight points behind Super League leaders Warrington having only won six of their 11 games.
Recent history
Although recent history would suggest it may prove difficult for Fax to get over the line tonight. The last four games between these two have produced an aggregate score of 186-4 in Saints’ favour. And the ‘4’ from Fax were two penalties.
Lachlan Walmsley
The Scotland international has scored in every league game he has appeared in this season. In fact the only game he hasn’t notched a try in so far in 2023 is against Bradford Bulls in the previous round of the Challenge Cup.
Who to watch out for?
For Fax, no doubt the man who has grabbed all the headlines in the Championship is winger Lachlan Walmsley who is the league’s top try scorer with 17. Here’s what he had to say ahead of tonight’s mouthwatering clash:
Speaking of Simon Grix...
That leads us on nicely to what he had to say to the Courier in the build-up to the game:
Simon Grix
The Panthers’ head coach is taking the occasion in his stride, leisurely strolling down the touchline, talking to fans before being guided across the pitch for some media duties with Viaplay who are televising tonight’s game.
Warm-ups
The teams are out for their pre-match warm-ups. Fax players greeted with deafening cheers. And the resounding boos of the Saints players from the Fax fans drowning out the cheers from the visiting support.
