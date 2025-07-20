Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from this Round 18 contest at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium as well as a match report on the Reporter Series and Courier websites and reaction from both camps. Kick off is at 3pm.
Form
As for Batley, John Kear is hoping for some “consistency” from his players after they followed up an excellent win over Sheffield Eagles, in Kear’s first game back in charge, with that defeat in Cumbria last weekend.
Form
Fax’s win over Toulouse last week ended a seven-game winless run. Kyle Eastmond will be looking for his side to back that up this afternoon.
Less than 30 minutes
We are less than 30 minutes away from kick off. Weather update: it is still raining. Persistently.
Batley
There are a couple of changes to the Batley side which were heavily beaten at Barrow Raiders last Sunday. Adam Gledhill and Paul Foulstone come into the 17 with Alfie Dean and Jonah Parsons missing out. There are some positional changes too, notably Aidan McGowan starting at full-back, Robbie Butterworth moving to the wing and Lucas Walshaw starting at centre.
Batley
And this is how the Bulldogs line up today:
McGowan, Butterworth, Greensmith, Walshaw, Burton, White, Woods, Gledhill, Moore, Cooper, Bateman, Manning, Blake
Interchanges: Leak, High, Foulstone, Flynn
Halifax
There are a few tweaks which Kyle Eastmond has had to make following Fax’s tremendous victory over Toulouse last Saturday. James Woodburn-Hall returns to the side for the first time since February replacing the injured Jack Hansen in the halves. Owen McCarron also misses out through injury with Ronan Dixon coming into the pack. Zack McComb moves into the starting 13 with Maxime Jobe on the bench.
Halifax
This is how Halifax Panthers line up this afternoon:
Nofoaluma, Saltonstall, Sambou, Crooks, C Graham, Woodburn-Hall, Jouffret, Inman, McComb, Tangata, Douglas, Halafihi, Dixon
Interchanges: O’Brien, Fairbank, Cowen, Jobe
Team news
Next up, the team news...
Firstly
First things first...it is absolutely hammering it down here at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium. At least we’re nice and dry in the press box. Would not like to be playing in this weather today!
Good afternoon
Hello everybody and thank you for joining us on the Reporter Series and Halifax Courier webistes this afternoon for today’s West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers. Kick off is in just under an hour at 3pm. We will bring you all the build-up over the next 60 minutes or so.
