Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Liam Finn returns to the his former club with Fax having guided the Rams to the League 1 title in 2023. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
Full time
It's a triumphant return to Dewsbury for Liam Finn. Stay with us to see what he has to say, as well as Dewsbury's Dale Ferguson. A match report will be online shortly as well. Thank you for your company this afternoon.
Fax win 24-10! It was hard fought but those two tries in that five minute second half spell were crucial when Dewsbury were down to 12 men.
Conversion and full time
And Gareth Widdop gets his first league points on opening day by converting the try!
10-24
TRRRRYYYY
And that seals it! Woodburn-Hall is over as the hooter sounds!!
10-22
TRR-NOOO
Whiteley thinks he is over for Dewsbury but it's not given! The cheers subside!
10-18
Into the last ten minutes. Are we set for a grandstand finish? Or will Fax hold on?
10-18
Walker is back on for Dewsbury. But Fax made the extra man pay. What a crucial period that could turn out to be.
10-18
Halifax made the extra man advantage count in this period. What have Dewsbury got left in the tank?
10-18
Conversion
Two tries and now a hat-trick of conversions for Louis Jouffret!
10-18
TRRRRYYYYY
Jouffret is over for his second of the game!
10-16