Live

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Dewsbury Rams and Halifax Panthers on the opening weekend of the 2024 campaign.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Mar 2024, 14:16 GMT
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo by Thomas Fynn).FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo by Thomas Fynn).
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. (Photo by Thomas Fynn).

We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Liam Finn returns to the his former club with Fax having guided the Rams to the League 1 title in 2023. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Halifax Panthers LIVE

16:44 GMT

Full time

It's a triumphant return to Dewsbury for Liam Finn. Stay with us to see what he has to say, as well as Dewsbury's Dale Ferguson. A match report will be online shortly as well. Thank you for your company this afternoon.

16:43 GMT

Full time

Fax win 24-10! It was hard fought but those two tries in that five minute second half spell were crucial when Dewsbury were down to 12 men.

16:42 GMT

Conversion and full time

And Gareth Widdop gets his first league points on opening day by converting the try!

10-24

16:41 GMT

TRRRRYYYY

And that seals it! Woodburn-Hall is over as the hooter sounds!!

10-22

16:33 GMT

TRR-NOOO

Whiteley thinks he is over for Dewsbury but it's not given! The cheers subside!

10-18

16:29 GMT

71

Into the last ten minutes. Are we set for a grandstand finish? Or will Fax hold on?

10-18

16:25 GMT

69

Walker is back on for Dewsbury. But Fax made the extra man pay. What a crucial period that could turn out to be.

10-18

16:20 GMT

63

Halifax made the extra man advantage count in this period. What have Dewsbury got left in the tank?

10-18

16:20 GMT

Conversion

Two tries and now a hat-trick of conversions for Louis Jouffret!

10-18

16:19 GMT

TRRRRYYYYY

Jouffret is over for his second of the game!

10-16

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Dewsbury RamsHalifax PanthersLeague 1