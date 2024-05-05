Live

Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th May 2024, 14:13 BST
The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.
The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Millenium Stadium as Fev look to make it four consecutive wins while Fax look to avoid a fourth straight defeat. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers LIVE

15:55 BST

Second half

The teams are back out for the second half.

12-10

15:47 BST

Half time

It’s been a great watch. Fev got their noses in front through Connor Wynne’s fifth try in three games but they were pegged back by Greg Eden. Wellington Albert restablished the home side’s lead but Gareth Widdop has got Fax back to within two points with that great try right at the end of the first half. What have we got in store for the second half?

15:44 BST

Half time

And that’s the last action of the half as the hooter rings out.

12-10

15:44 BST

Conversion

Jouffret skews the conversion attempt wide.

12-10

15:44 BST

39

What a try this is for Fax as Saltonstall produces a great grubber kick when he is nearly in touch and Widdop is there to pounce on it first.

12-10

15:43 BST

38

TRY - Gareth Widdop is over for Fax!

12-10

15:40 BST

Conversion

Hooley makes it two from two with the boot.

12-6

15:39 BST

35

Albert powers over under the sticks, outmuscling the Fax defence and stretching over.

10-6

15:38 BST

34

TRY - Wellington Albert powers over Fev.

10-6

15:36 BST

32

But Fev survive as Fax are penalised for an incorrect play-the-ball.

6-6

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Featherstone RoversHalifax Panthers