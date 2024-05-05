Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers.

Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Millenium Stadium as Fev look to make it four consecutive wins while Fax look to avoid a fourth straight defeat. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Second half
The teams are back out for the second half.
12-10
Half time
It’s been a great watch. Fev got their noses in front through Connor Wynne’s fifth try in three games but they were pegged back by Greg Eden. Wellington Albert restablished the home side’s lead but Gareth Widdop has got Fax back to within two points with that great try right at the end of the first half. What have we got in store for the second half?
Half time
And that’s the last action of the half as the hooter rings out.
12-10
Conversion
Jouffret skews the conversion attempt wide.
12-10
What a try this is for Fax as Saltonstall produces a great grubber kick when he is nearly in touch and Widdop is there to pounce on it first.
12-10
TRY - Gareth Widdop is over for Fax!
12-10
Conversion
Hooley makes it two from two with the boot.
12-6
Albert powers over under the sticks, outmuscling the Fax defence and stretching over.
10-6
TRY - Wellington Albert powers over Fev.
10-6
But Fev survive as Fax are penalised for an incorrect play-the-ball.
6-6