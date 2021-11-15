Championship Fixtures: Halifax Panthers to kick off new season at Batley Bulldogs
The 2022 Betfred Championship fixtures have been confirmed and Halifax Panthers will visit Batley Bulldogs in the opening round on Sunday, January 30.
Panthers' first home game at The Shay follows on Sunday, February 6 when they host London Broncos.
Round six sees the Panthers in the spotlight for their first appearance in front of the Premier Sports cameras, when Leigh Centurions visit on Monday, March 21.
There’s a traditional feel to round eight when local rivals Bradford Bulls host Halifax on Good Friday at Odsal.
The annual Summer Bash event returns, postponed this year due to the pandemic, and takes place over the weekend of July 30 and 31 with the details to be released at a later date.
The regular season will conclude with a home game against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, September 11.
Panthers Fixtures: Round 1 - Sunday Jan 30: Batley Bulldogs (a) 3pm; Round 2 - Sunday, Feb 6: London Broncos (h) 3pm; Round 3 - Sunday, Feb 13: Widnes Vikings (h) 3pm; Round 4 - Sunday, Feb 20: Workington (a) 2pm; Challenge Cup round 4 - Sunday, Feb 27; Round 5 - Sunday, Mar 6: Featherstone Rovers (a) 3pm; Challenge Cup round 5 - Sunday, Mar 13; Round 6 - Monday, Mar 21: Leigh Centurions (h) 7.45pm; Challenge Cup round 6 - Sunday, Mar 27; Round 7 - Sunday, Apr 3: Whitehaven (h) 3pm; Challenge Cup quarter-finals - Sunday, Apr 10; Round 8 - Friday, Apr 15: Bradford Bulls (a) 3pm; Round 9 - Sunday, Apr 24: Barrow Raiders (h) 3pm; Round 10 - Saturday, Apr 30: Newcastle Thunder (a) 3pm; Challenge Cup semi-finals - Sunday, May 8; Round 11 - Sunday, May 15: Sheffield Eagles (h) 3pm; Round 12 - Sunday, May 22: York City Knights (a) 3pm; 1895 and Challenge Cup finals - Sunday, May 29; Round 13 - Thursday, Jun 2: Dewsbury Rams (h) 3pm; Round 14 - Sunday, June 5: Leigh Centurions (a) 3pm; Round 15 - Sunday, Jun 12: Whitehaven (a) 3pm; International weekend - Sunday, Jun 19; Round 16 - Sunday, Jun 26: Barrow Raiders (a) 3pm; Round 17 - Sunday, Jul 3: Dewsbury Rams (a) 3pm; Round 18 - Sunday, Jul 10: York City Knights (h) 3pm; Round 19 - Sunday, Jul 17: Workington (h) 3pm; Round 20 - Sunday, Jul 24: London Broncos (a) 3pm; Round 21 - Jul 30 - 31: Summer Bash; Round 22 - Sunday, Aug 7: Batley Bulldogs (h) 3pm; Round 23 - Friday, Aug 12: Sheffield Eagles (a) 7.45pm; Round 24 - Sunday, Aug 21: Newcastle Thunder (h) 3pm; Round 25 - Sunday, Aug 28: Bradford Bulls (h) 3pm; Round 26 - Sunday, Sep 4: Widnes Vikings (a) 3pm; Round 27 - Sunday, Sep 11: Featherstone Rovers (h) 3pm.