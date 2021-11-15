Championship Fixtures: Halifax Panthers to kick off new season at Batley Bulldogs

Halifax Panthers News

Panthers' first home game at The Shay follows on Sunday, February 6 when they host London Broncos.

Round six sees the Panthers in the spotlight for their first appearance in front of the Premier Sports cameras, when Leigh Centurions visit on Monday, March 21.

There’s a traditional feel to round eight when local rivals Bradford Bulls host Halifax on Good Friday at Odsal.

The annual Summer Bash event returns, postponed this year due to the pandemic, and takes place over the weekend of July 30 and 31 with the details to be released at a later date.

The regular season will conclude with a home game against Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, September 11.