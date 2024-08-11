Championship: Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from The Shay as Fax look to record a third successive league victory on the bounce. We will also have a match report and reaction from Liam Finn on the Courier website after the game.
Full time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Liam Finn.
Full time
What a second half performance from Fax. 20 unanswered points in that second 40, albeit against 12 men. That’s three wins on the spin now for Fax.
Full time
38-12
Conversion
And Jouffret, with the last kick of the game, nails a difficult conversion!!
38-12
It’s a great try from Graham. So much power and skill to force his way over.
36-12
TRRRYYY
There’s always time for one more!! Charlei Graham is over on the far side!!
36-12
Attendance is announced as 1,421.
Conversion
Jouffret is successful with the kick.
32-12
TRRRYYY
Joe Keyes, what a game he has had today, kicks towards Crooks again, he can’t catch it cleanly but the ball goes backwards allowing Kavanagh an easy try.
30-12
TRRRYYY
That should be that now!!! Ben Kavanagh!!!
30-12
Into the final ten minutes here of a fabulous contest.
26-12
Ben Crooks with a nearly outrageous try as he flies through the air to try and catch a kick.
26-12
Conversion
Jouffret makes it 26-12 with the boot. It’s a three score game. Barrow are down to 12 men remember. Should that be enough for Fax?
26-12
TRRRYYY
Joe Keyes deserves that. He has been involved in everything good about Fax’s display today. It’s an interception try as the half-back goes a full 70 metres unopposed.
24-12
TRRRRYYY
JOE KEYESSSS!!!!
24-12
That is superb from Charlie Graham as he keeps Barrow out on the far side. That looked like a certain try.
20-12
Tibbs goes for the hat-trick when Saltonstall is free to his right and he is tackled. A great flowing move from Fax. But it ends with Keyes knocking on.
20-12
Penalty
And Jouffret makes no mistake.
20-12
