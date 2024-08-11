Live

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Aug 2024, 14:01 GMT
The ShayThe Shay
Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ Round 19 Betfred Championship clash with Barrow Raiders.

We’ll bring you all the major updates from The Shay as Fax look to record a third successive league victory on the bounce. We will also have a match report and reaction from Liam Finn on the Courier website after the game.

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:45 GMT

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from Liam Finn.

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:45 GMT

Full time

What a second half performance from Fax. 20 unanswered points in that second 40, albeit against 12 men. That’s three wins on the spin now for Fax.

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:44 GMT

Full time

38-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:44 GMT

Conversion

And Jouffret, with the last kick of the game, nails a difficult conversion!!

38-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:43 GMT

TRRRYY

It’s a great try from Graham. So much power and skill to force his way over.

36-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:42 GMT

TRRRYYY

There’s always time for one more!! Charlei Graham is over on the far side!!

36-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:38 GMT

76

Attendance is announced as 1,421.

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:37 GMT

Conversion

Jouffret is successful with the kick.

32-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:37 GMT

TRRRYYY

Joe Keyes, what a game he has had today, kicks towards Crooks again, he can’t catch it cleanly but the ball goes backwards allowing Kavanagh an easy try.

30-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:36 GMT

TRRRYYY

That should be that now!!! Ben Kavanagh!!!

30-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:32 GMT

70

Into the final ten minutes here of a fabulous contest.

26-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:32 GMT

69

Ben Crooks with a nearly outrageous try as he flies through the air to try and catch a kick.

26-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:24 GMT

Conversion

Jouffret makes it 26-12 with the boot. It’s a three score game. Barrow are down to 12 men remember. Should that be enough for Fax?

26-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:23 GMT

TRRRYYY

Joe Keyes deserves that. He has been involved in everything good about Fax’s display today. It’s an interception try as the half-back goes a full 70 metres unopposed.

24-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:22 GMT

TRRRRYYY

JOE KEYESSSS!!!!

24-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:17 GMT

57

That is superb from Charlie Graham as he keeps Barrow out on the far side. That looked like a certain try.

20-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:12 GMT

52

Tibbs goes for the hat-trick when Saltonstall is free to his right and he is tackled. A great flowing move from Fax. But it ends with Keyes knocking on.

20-12

Sun, 11 Aug, 2024, 16:10 GMT

Penalty

And Jouffret makes no mistake.

20-12

