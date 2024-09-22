Live

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 14:07 BST
The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.
The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls on the penultimate weekend of the regular 2024 campaign.

We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Fax look for a victory which will guarantee their Championship safety. We will also have a match report and reaction.

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE

16:54 BST

Full time

We will have a match report online soon and reaction from Liam Finn. Hope you have a good evening Fax fans!

16:54 BST

Full time

I made that about eight minutes from the hooter sounding to the game finishing! It was well worth the wait though as Fax can now fully celebrate the win - and staying in the Championship!

14-10

16:52 BST

Full time

A high kick came in on that very last play but Fax defended it well and hold on for a 14-10 win.

16:51 BST

FULL TIME

WHAT A STRANGE, REMARKABLE ENDING!!

16:51 BST

FULL TIME!!!

FAX HAVE SURVIVED!!!

14-10

16:50 BST

80

After all that, penalty to Bradford...one last chance...

14-10

16:48 BST

80

Tangata is sin binned too!

14-10

16:48 BST

80

Souter receives another yellow card!

14-10

16:47 BST

80

Ed Barber is shown a red card!

14-10

16:47 BST

80

We are still waiting for confirmation!!!

14-10

16:45 BST

80

No one knows if this game is over yet!

14-10