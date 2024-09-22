Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as Fax look for a victory which will guarantee their Championship safety. We will also have a match report and reaction.
Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE
Full time
We will have a match report online soon and reaction from Liam Finn. Hope you have a good evening Fax fans!
Full time
I made that about eight minutes from the hooter sounding to the game finishing! It was well worth the wait though as Fax can now fully celebrate the win - and staying in the Championship!
14-10
Full time
A high kick came in on that very last play but Fax defended it well and hold on for a 14-10 win.
FULL TIME
WHAT A STRANGE, REMARKABLE ENDING!!
FULL TIME!!!
FAX HAVE SURVIVED!!!
14-10
After all that, penalty to Bradford...one last chance...
14-10
Tangata is sin binned too!
14-10
Souter receives another yellow card!
14-10
Ed Barber is shown a red card!
14-10
We are still waiting for confirmation!!!
14-10
No one knows if this game is over yet!
14-10