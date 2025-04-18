Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated West Yorkshire derby in the Championship between top-of-the-table Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

We will bring you all the major updates from what should be an entertaining game at The Shay as Fax look to maintain their perfect start to 2025 – as well as to secure the local bragging rights. We will also have a match report on the Courier website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.