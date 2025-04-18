Live

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:01 BST
The Shay ahead of the West Yorkshire derby between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.The Shay ahead of the West Yorkshire derby between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.
The Shay ahead of the West Yorkshire derby between Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.
Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated West Yorkshire derby in the Championship between top-of-the-table Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls.

We will bring you all the major updates from what should be an entertaining game at The Shay as Fax look to maintain their perfect start to 2025 – as well as to secure the local bragging rights. We will also have a match report on the Courier website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.

16:06 BST

45

Jouffret looks to sweep his way through the field but he is stopped and there’s an incorrect play-the-ball to boot. Chance gone.

8-6

16:01 BST

41

Bradford concede a penalty inside the first 15 seconds as Saltonstall is on the end of a high tackle.

8-6

16:01 BST

Second Half

The Bulls get the second half underway.

8-6

16:00 BST

Second Half

This game is delicately poised.

8-6

16:00 BST

Second Half

The sides are back out for the second half.

8-6

15:47 BST

Half Time

Stay with us, we will be back in about ten minutes for the second half.

15:46 BST

Half Time

Fax looked to be cruising at 8-0. And it was a deserved lead thanks to a Louis Jouffret penalty, try and conversion. But they have been pegged back Bradford thanks to James Meadows’ converted try just before the interval.

8-6

15:45 BST

Half Time

The half time hooter sounds.

8-6

15:44 BST

39

Into the final minute of the first half.

8-6

15:43 BST

Conversion

Luke Hooley makes it 8-6.

15:43 BST

TRY

Meadows somehow breaks through a gap and escapes into the Fax half with only Jouffret in front of him. He side steps the full back easily and touches down unopposed.

8-4

15:42 BST

TRY

Bradford are on the board. Out of nothing. ames Meadows with a great solo try.

8-4

15:37 BST

Conversion

Jouffret adds the extras.

8-0

15:37 BST

TRRRRYYYY

No more than Halifax Panthers deserve. Jouffret is over by the post after In man looks certain to score but he is taken out off the ball. Jouffret does the rest.

6-0

15:35 BST

TRRRRRRYYYYYYY

LOUIS JOUFFRET!!!!!!!

6-0

15:34 BST

31

Into the final ten minutes of a low scoring but compelling first half.

2-0

15:33 BST

29

Fairbank is back on the field after his sin-bin. Fax did not conceded anything with 12 men.

2-0

15:30 BST

27

James Woodburn-Hall is now held up on the line.

2-0

