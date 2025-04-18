Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from what should be an entertaining game at The Shay as Fax look to maintain their perfect start to 2025 – as well as to secure the local bragging rights. We will also have a match report on the Courier website after the final hooter, as well as some post-match reaction.
Championship: Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls LIVE
Jouffret looks to sweep his way through the field but he is stopped and there’s an incorrect play-the-ball to boot. Chance gone.
8-6
Bradford concede a penalty inside the first 15 seconds as Saltonstall is on the end of a high tackle.
8-6
Second Half
The Bulls get the second half underway.
8-6
Second Half
This game is delicately poised.
8-6
Second Half
The sides are back out for the second half.
8-6
Half Time
Stay with us, we will be back in about ten minutes for the second half.
Half Time
Fax looked to be cruising at 8-0. And it was a deserved lead thanks to a Louis Jouffret penalty, try and conversion. But they have been pegged back Bradford thanks to James Meadows’ converted try just before the interval.
8-6
Half Time
The half time hooter sounds.
8-6
Into the final minute of the first half.
8-6
Conversion
Luke Hooley makes it 8-6.
TRY
Meadows somehow breaks through a gap and escapes into the Fax half with only Jouffret in front of him. He side steps the full back easily and touches down unopposed.
8-4
TRY
Bradford are on the board. Out of nothing. ames Meadows with a great solo try.
8-4
Conversion
Jouffret adds the extras.
8-0
TRRRRYYYY
No more than Halifax Panthers deserve. Jouffret is over by the post after In man looks certain to score but he is taken out off the ball. Jouffret does the rest.
6-0
TRRRRRRYYYYYYY
LOUIS JOUFFRET!!!!!!!
6-0
Into the final ten minutes of a low scoring but compelling first half.
2-0
Fairbank is back on the field after his sin-bin. Fax did not conceded anything with 12 men.
2-0
James Woodburn-Hall is now held up on the line.
2-0
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.