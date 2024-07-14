Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers as rugby league comes home to The Shay.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 15 fixture as Fax return to The Shay after a 43-day absence, looking to bounce back from last week’s 28-0 defeat at Sheffield Eagles. Fev, meanwhile, ended a five-game losing run last Sunday by thrashing Whitehaven to firmly remain the play-off hunt. A win for the 11th placed Panthers, however, will put them just two points behind Rovers in the Championship table. It should be a cracker! We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.