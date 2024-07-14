Championship: Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 15 fixture as Fax return to The Shay after a 43-day absence, looking to bounce back from last week’s 28-0 defeat at Sheffield Eagles. Fev, meanwhile, ended a five-game losing run last Sunday by thrashing Whitehaven to firmly remain the play-off hunt. A win for the 11th placed Panthers, however, will put them just two points behind Rovers in the Championship table. It should be a cracker! We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Championship: Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
Full time
Thank you for your company this afternoon.
Full time
Stay with us on the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express websites as we will have a match report with you shortly and reaction from both Liam Finn and James Ford.
Full time
Fax gave it everything in that second half but the damage was done in the first half thanks to tries from Brad Day and Connor Barley.
Full time
And there is the hooter! Fev beat Fax 14-6 at The Shay.
Johnson thinks he’s over for a great score but the referee says no. Into the final five minuytes. it could be a grandstand finish.
6-14
Into the final ten minutes here at The Shay.
6-14
Greta defending by Fax as they hold up Fev. Brilliant defensive work there.
6-14
The penalty count is rising against Fax. Fev on top and are pushing Fax back right on their own line.
6-14
But Fev can’t make the most of it! Fax survive and they now have the opportunity to go forward.
6-14
A neat grubber kick by Reynolds causes problems but is punced on by Jouffret. But Kavanagh impedes and that’s another six for fev.
6-14
Fax are now down to 12 men as Jacob Fairbank is sent to the sin bin for ten minutes. It’s 12 players each now at the moment.
6-14
It’s been all Fax at the start of this second half. But they’ve got some defending to do here. But the Fax defend well and that’s a turnover on their own line.
6-14
Greta pressure by Crooks on Eden after kick by Keyes. Eden takes no chances and that’s a GLDO.
6-14
Yellow card here for England after a lift on a Fax player. Can the Panthers make the man advantage count?
6-14
Conversion
Jouffret’s kick is neatly over.
6-14
Such an important try for the home side. They are back in this contest!
4-14
And Fax take full advantage! Ben Kavanagh dives over from close range next to the posts.
4-14
Penalty to Halifax as Crooks is tackled high in the air.
0-14
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.