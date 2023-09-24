News you can trust since 1853
Championship: Halifax Panthers v Swinton Lions LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ must-win final game of the regular Championship season at home to relegation-threatened Swinton Lions.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Halifax Panthers play Swinton Lions at The Shay in a crucial contest which has huge ramifications at both ends of the Championship table. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)Halifax Panthers play Swinton Lions at The Shay in a crucial contest which has huge ramifications at both ends of the Championship table. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)
Halifax Panthers play Swinton Lions at The Shay in a crucial contest which has huge ramifications at both ends of the Championship table. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

We’ll bring you all the major updates from the crucial contest which has huge significance at both ends of the table, plus there will be a match report after the final hooter sounds and post-match reaction from Fax head coach Simon Grix – hopefully celebrating a Panthers victory which would secure a play-off spot – on the Courier website.

Show new updates
17:02 BST

Thank you and goodbye

Thank you for your company this afternoon. Fax are out of the top six. So are Batley. It’s York who make the play-offs. And it’s Keighley who are relegated. What an afternoon in the Championship. At least Fax won at Wembley I suppose! All the best and we’ll see you in 2024!

17:00 BST

Stay with us

We will have a report online shortly and there will also be reaction from Simon Grix.

16:59 BST

Heartache for Fax

Gutting for Fax but they’ve been beaten by the better side. Swinton’s desire to stay in the division was stronger than Fax’s to get out of it.

16:59 BST

It’s a premature end

Fax’s season comes to a premature end. They’ve lost to Swinton, who retain their Championship place, 12-22 and they will not be involved in the play-offs.

16:58 BST

Full time

Fax’s play-off dreams have been crushed. They miss out. Swinton, on the other hand, are safe. What a performance from the strugglers.

Fax 12-22 Swinton

16:57 BST

Sad end to the game

Ben Crooks is being helped off the field. Doesn’t look good.

Fax 12-22 Swinton

16:54 BST

Final two minutes

Into the final two minutes. It looks like the final two minutes of Fax’s season.

Fax 12-22 Swinton

16:51 BST

Swinton fans

The Swinton fans are in great voice. Elsewhere there’s a nervous tension around The Shay.

Fax 12-22 Swinton

16:50 BST

Drop goal attempt

Swinton try a drop goal for an extra point. It’s wide.

Fax 12-22 Swinton

16:48 BST

8 minutes to go

The clock is ticking down on Fax’s season.

Fax 12-22 Swinton

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
