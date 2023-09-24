Championship: Halifax Panthers v Swinton Lions LIVE
Thank you and goodbye
Thank you for your company this afternoon. Fax are out of the top six. So are Batley. It’s York who make the play-offs. And it’s Keighley who are relegated. What an afternoon in the Championship. At least Fax won at Wembley I suppose! All the best and we’ll see you in 2024!
Heartache for Fax
Gutting for Fax but they’ve been beaten by the better side. Swinton’s desire to stay in the division was stronger than Fax’s to get out of it.
It’s a premature end
Fax’s season comes to a premature end. They’ve lost to Swinton, who retain their Championship place, 12-22 and they will not be involved in the play-offs.
Full time
Fax’s play-off dreams have been crushed. They miss out. Swinton, on the other hand, are safe. What a performance from the strugglers.
Fax 12-22 Swinton
Sad end to the game
Ben Crooks is being helped off the field. Doesn’t look good.
Fax 12-22 Swinton
Final two minutes
Into the final two minutes. It looks like the final two minutes of Fax’s season.
Fax 12-22 Swinton
Swinton fans
The Swinton fans are in great voice. Elsewhere there’s a nervous tension around The Shay.
Fax 12-22 Swinton
Drop goal attempt
Swinton try a drop goal for an extra point. It’s wide.
Fax 12-22 Swinton
8 minutes to go
The clock is ticking down on Fax’s season.
Fax 12-22 Swinton