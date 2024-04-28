Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and Swinton Lions.

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Swinton Lions LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from The Shay as Fax look to return to winning ways following successive defeats against Widnes Vikings and Sheffield Eagles. We will also have a match report and reaction from head coach Liam Finn after the final hooter.
Still 6-20 here but it’s been much, much better from Fax. They could do with a second try quite quickly though.
Conversion
And Jouffret converts his own try.
6-20
The comeback is on! It’s only taken four minutes at the start of the second half. Jouffret is over on the far side after Keyes and Widdop combine well after McComb is held up on the line. What a start to the second 40 from Fax.
4-20
TRRRRRYYYY
LOUIS JOUFFRETTTTTT!!!!
4-20
Second half
The Panthers get the second half started. They are playing towards the South Stand. It will be some turnaround if they can win from here!
0-20
Second half
The Panthers are back out for the second half.
Half time
Vaughan’s try added to ones from Cox, Hatton and Abram as Swinton give Fax a mountain to climb in the second half. What have Fax got in them in the second 40? Stay with us to find out.
0-20
Half time
It was Vaughan who pounced on the loose ball right before the hooter sounded. Patton missed the conversion.
Half time
The hooter goes for half time. At the right time for Fax. They are behind 20-0 at the break.
A grubber kick isn’t dealt with by the Panthers and the Lions celebrate their fourth try of the first half. A half which has gone from bad to worse for Fax.
0-20