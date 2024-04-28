Live

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Swinton Lions LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and Swinton Lions.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Apr 2024, 14:05 BST
Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers' Championship clash with Swinton Lions at The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.
Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers' Championship clash with Swinton Lions at The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.

We will bring you all the major updates from The Shay as Fax look to return to winning ways following successive defeats against Widnes Vikings and Sheffield Eagles. We will also have a match report and reaction from head coach Liam Finn after the final hooter.

16:08 BST

54

Still 6-20 here but it’s been much, much better from Fax. They could do with a second try quite quickly though.

16:00 BST

Conversion

And Jouffret converts his own try.

6-20

16:00 BST

44

The comeback is on! It’s only taken four minutes at the start of the second half. Jouffret is over on the far side after Keyes and Widdop combine well after McComb is held up on the line. What a start to the second 40 from Fax.

4-20

15:58 BST

TRRRRRYYYY

LOUIS JOUFFRETTTTTT!!!!

4-20

15:55 BST

Second half

The Panthers get the second half started. They are playing towards the South Stand. It will be some turnaround if they can win from here!

0-20

15:54 BST

Second half

The Panthers are back out for the second half.

15:46 BST

Half time

Vaughan’s try added to ones from Cox, Hatton and Abram as Swinton give Fax a mountain to climb in the second half. What have Fax got in them in the second 40? Stay with us to find out.

0-20

15:45 BST

Half time

It was Vaughan who pounced on the loose ball right before the hooter sounded. Patton missed the conversion.

15:44 BST

Half time

The hooter goes for half time. At the right time for Fax. They are behind 20-0 at the break.

15:43 BST

40

A grubber kick isn’t dealt with by the Panthers and the Lions celebrate their fourth try of the first half. A half which has gone from bad to worse for Fax.

0-20

