Championship: Halifax Panthers v Toulouse LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage from The Shay as Halifax Panthers take on Toulouse in a crucial Championship clash.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
The Shay StadiumThe Shay Stadium
The Shay Stadium

We’ll bring you all of the major updates from the game, as Fax look for a vital win in their push to secure a play-off spot.

Show new updates
17:55 BST

However...

Toulouse have lost away games at fellow play-off contenders Bradford, Sheffield, Batley and London this season. Can Halifax add themselves to that list?

17:53 BST

Last time these two met

These two sides last met in France in June and although Fax scored four tries through McComb, Wood, Moore and Walmsley, Toulouse prevailed 28-22.

17:46 BST

Fax’s home form

One thing Halifax have in their favour, maybe, is their home form. They have proved incredibly difficult to beat here at The Shay throughout 2023. Indeed, up until the last weekend in August when they were edged out by Widnes, they had only lost once at home in the league, against the Bulls.

17:45 BST

Toulouse’s approach

We know that the Panthers have it all to play for, but what about Toulouse? Second spot, as previously mentioned, is signed, sealed and delivered. Are their eyes already on preparing for the play-offs? Perhaps not. They come over to glorious West Yorkshire on the back of six successive wins. It’s going to be a tasty affair.

17:40 BST

ICYMI

Read what Simon Grix had to say ahead of this crucial encounter:

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/panthers-v-toulouse-preview-simon-grix-hoping-halifax-town-centre-will-be-a-good-place-to-be-on-saturday-night-after-faxs-best-performance-of-the-season-4283053

17:38 BST

Fax are out

Fax are greeted with a great round of applauseFax are greeted with a great round of applause
Fax are greeted with a great round of applause
17:37 BST

‘Stayin’ Alive'

The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin Alive’ rings round around The Shay. Can Fax keep their promotion hopes alive tonight?

17:34 BST

Less than 30 minutes...

Less than 30 minutes to go before kick off here. The Shay is filling up nicely.

17:33 BST

Three games left

With three games, Fax probably need to win all three games to give themselves a chance of securing their place in the top six. A win tonight takes them into 6th, with Widnes visiting London tomorrow. Batley will also be looking to finally return to winning ways at home to Whitehaven.

17:30 BST

State of play

This is how the play-off picture is looking ahead of tonight’s game (Toulouse have already cemented second place and are guaranteed a home tie in a play-off semi-final:

3rd - Sheffield 30pts

4th - Bradford 29pts

5th - London 28pts

6th - Widnes 26pts

7th - Batley 26pts

8th - Halifax 25pts

9th - York 24pts

