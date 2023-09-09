Championship: Halifax Panthers v Toulouse LIVE
We’ll bring you all of the major updates from the game, as Fax look for a vital win in their push to secure a play-off spot.
Toulouse have lost away games at fellow play-off contenders Bradford, Sheffield, Batley and London this season. Can Halifax add themselves to that list?
Last time these two met
These two sides last met in France in June and although Fax scored four tries through McComb, Wood, Moore and Walmsley, Toulouse prevailed 28-22.
Fax’s home form
One thing Halifax have in their favour, maybe, is their home form. They have proved incredibly difficult to beat here at The Shay throughout 2023. Indeed, up until the last weekend in August when they were edged out by Widnes, they had only lost once at home in the league, against the Bulls.
Toulouse’s approach
We know that the Panthers have it all to play for, but what about Toulouse? Second spot, as previously mentioned, is signed, sealed and delivered. Are their eyes already on preparing for the play-offs? Perhaps not. They come over to glorious West Yorkshire on the back of six successive wins. It’s going to be a tasty affair.
Fax are out
‘Stayin’ Alive'
The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin Alive’ rings round around The Shay. Can Fax keep their promotion hopes alive tonight?
Less than 30 minutes...
Less than 30 minutes to go before kick off here. The Shay is filling up nicely.
Three games left
With three games, Fax probably need to win all three games to give themselves a chance of securing their place in the top six. A win tonight takes them into 6th, with Widnes visiting London tomorrow. Batley will also be looking to finally return to winning ways at home to Whitehaven.
State of play
This is how the play-off picture is looking ahead of tonight’s game (Toulouse have already cemented second place and are guaranteed a home tie in a play-off semi-final:
3rd - Sheffield 30pts
4th - Bradford 29pts
5th - London 28pts
6th - Widnes 26pts
7th - Batley 26pts
8th - Halifax 25pts
9th - York 24pts