Championship: Keighley Cougars v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the contest, plus there will be a match report after the final hooter sounds and post-match reaction from Fax head coach Simon Grix on the Courier website.
Round 26 fixtures
What makes it even more fascinating is that six of those seven teams are playing each other today and tomorrow!
How things stand
This is how remarkably close it is in the race for a top six spot:
3rd Sheffield - 30 points
4th London Broncos - 30 points
5th Bradford Bulls - 29 points
6th Batley - 28 points
7th Halifax - 27 points
8th Widnes - 26 points
9th York - 26 points
How things stand
It’s seven teams vying for four places, with only four points the difference, and only two games remaining. It is certainly going to be a dramatic end to the 2023 campaign.
How things stand
Firstly, let’s take a look at the top end of the Championship table, as the Panthers find themselves in a extraordinarily tight battle for the play-offs...
The Fax 17
Fax’s line-up in full: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, McComb, Crooks, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Murray, Moore, Larroyer, Kavanagh, Gee, Fairbank.
Interchanges: Inman, Tangata, Lannon, Sutcliffe
Team news
The team news is in. Simon Grix makes just the one change from last Saturday’s fantastic win at home to Toulouse, with Dan Murray replacing Will Calcott.
Welcome
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Cougar Park for this crucial game for both Halifax Panthers and Keighley Cougars. A win is vital for both teams in their fight for the play-offs and against relegation. Strap yourselves in, it could be tasty.