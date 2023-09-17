News you can trust since 1853
Championship: Keighley Cougars v Halifax Panthers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Halifax Panthers’ crucial Championship game at Keighley Cougars.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Cougar Park, home of Keighley Cougars

We’ll bring you all the major updates from the contest, plus there will be a match report after the final hooter sounds and post-match reaction from Fax head coach Simon Grix on the Courier website.

Show new updates
14:40 BST

Round 26 fixtures

What makes it even more fascinating is that six of those seven teams are playing each other today and tomorrow!

14:38 BST

How things stand

This is how remarkably close it is in the race for a top six spot:

3rd Sheffield - 30 points

4th London Broncos - 30 points

5th Bradford Bulls - 29 points

6th Batley - 28 points

7th Halifax - 27 points

8th Widnes - 26 points

9th York - 26 points

14:36 BST

How things stand

It’s seven teams vying for four places, with only four points the difference, and only two games remaining. It is certainly going to be a dramatic end to the 2023 campaign.

14:34 BST

How things stand

Firstly, let’s take a look at the top end of the Championship table, as the Panthers find themselves in a extraordinarily tight battle for the play-offs...

14:32 BST

The Fax 17

Fax’s line-up in full: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, McComb, Crooks, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Keyes, Murray, Moore, Larroyer, Kavanagh, Gee, Fairbank.

Interchanges: Inman, Tangata, Lannon, Sutcliffe

14:32 BST

Team news

The team news is in. Simon Grix makes just the one change from last Saturday’s fantastic win at home to Toulouse, with Dan Murray replacing Will Calcott.

14:29 BST

Welcome

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Cougar Park for this crucial game for both Halifax Panthers and Keighley Cougars. A win is vital for both teams in their fight for the play-offs and against relegation. Strap yourselves in, it could be tasty.

