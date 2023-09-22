News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Championship preview: Halifax Panthers eyeing 'ugly or pretty' win over Swinton Lions to secure play-off spot

Simon Grix has admitted he is not concerned if Halifax Panthers win ‘ugly or pretty’ against Swinton Lions at The Shay on Sunday, September 24, (kick off 3pm), as long as they gain the two points they need to secure a play-off spot.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A below-par Fax outfit sealed a dramatic 23-22 victory over Keighley Cougars last weekend thanks to a last-gasp Louis Jouffret drop goal to push them into sixth.

And that is where they have remained going into the Championship’s final round of fixtures this weekend after Batley Bulldogs suffered their own late drop-goal heartache in a 15-14 defeat at York Knights on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That means the calculation is relatively straightforward for Grix’s men - beat a Swinton side, who will be fighting for a victory themselves in their bid to avoid relegation to League 1, to finish in the end-of-season extravaganza. If Swinton win, they need to hope Batley slipped up 24 hours earlier against Newcastle, and that York fail to beat Barrow on Sunday.

Simon Grix has admitted he is not concerned if Halifax Panthers win ‘ugly’ or ‘pretty’ against Swinton Lions at The Shay on Sunday, September 24, (kick off 3pm), as long as they gain the two points they need to secure a play-off spot. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)Simon Grix has admitted he is not concerned if Halifax Panthers win ‘ugly’ or ‘pretty’ against Swinton Lions at The Shay on Sunday, September 24, (kick off 3pm), as long as they gain the two points they need to secure a play-off spot. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)
Simon Grix has admitted he is not concerned if Halifax Panthers win ‘ugly’ or ‘pretty’ against Swinton Lions at The Shay on Sunday, September 24, (kick off 3pm), as long as they gain the two points they need to secure a play-off spot. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)
Most Popular

“We have just got to do our bit,” insisted Grix. “We have said for a while now that we just need to win our games and that’s what we need to do on Sunday.

“But we need to rectify some of the stuff against Keighley and put in a strong performance against Swinton in our last home game of the season. Swinton are a good team, they play a good brand.”

Asked if he could take more late drama like he experienced at Cougar Park last weekend, Grix responded:

Read More
Last-gasp Louis Jouffret drop goal seals thrilling victory for Halifax Panthers ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d still take it because we need the two points, whether it’s ugly or pretty. Everything else is irrelevant. It would be an easier, less stressful watch if we played half-smart and tidied our discipline up though.”

But Grix believes that, in an ideal world, all the Championship’s final round of fixtures should be played at the same time. He said:

“Ideally for everyone we’d all play at 3pm on Saturday or Sunday and everyone gets a look and they know where they are at straight away but it probably adds to the drama for the fans.

“It is what it is. It’s not in anyone’s control, it’s just the fixtures that were agreed and set in place a long time ago.”

Related topics:Halifax PanthersSimon GrixBatley BulldogsSwintonYork