Halifax Panthers will be heading back to the LNER Community Stadium in York for the second consecutive Sunday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers have an immediate chance of revenge against York Knights in the Championship this Sunday, March 9 (kick off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights knocked Fax out of the 1895 Cup last weekend with a 32-20 victory at the LNER Community.

But attention now focuses back onto the league this coming weekend against the same opposition at the same venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Eastmond’s men have made a perfect start to the Championship with two wins from their opening two games against Sheffield Eagles and Barrow Raiders.

And they will be hoping to make it a hat-trick against the Knights.

Eastmond told the club’s media team:

“We didn’t start with the right intensity (last week). Ultimately it is going to cost you and it did. It’s a learning curve. It will get fixed next week.

“I am not going to get carried away, you’re going to lose some games. I have seen enough from the last two months. You could see that if we understood how to build that pressure, how to cut out the odd error or discipline, then we might have got back into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have got to give credit to York, they played well, they stuck to their stuff and clearly deserved it.

“It’s not the end of the world. We will fix up what we can and try and do it next Sunday. It’s just another game of rugby that you’ve got to turn up and try and win.

“We’re not going to fall off our feet over one loss. It’s how you come back from that. We have got to learn from it and we will try to put it right.”