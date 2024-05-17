Championship preview: Injury-hit Halifax Panthers and York Knights - with just three league wins between them - both ‘looking for momentum’
With just three league wins between them so far in the 2024 campaign, the Panthers, who have lost their last four games, currently sit in 12th place just two points above joint-bottom York in 13th, who only have one win, against Bradford Bulls, to their name.
Ahead of the round 8 clash, Finn said:
“They will be disappointed with their start, as are we. They have got some threat in the team and they have got some good players. It will be a big challenge.
“It is a tough competition and it can test you. When you can get some momentum, you want to keep hold of it. And when you haven’t got it, you want to try and get some.
“Neither of our teams have done that yet and that’s what both groups are looking for. Hopefully we put our best foot forward on Sunday.”
However, if the Panthers are to return to winning ways in York they must do so without impressive duo Tom Inman (broken jaw) and Connor Davies (broken scaphoid) who have joined Adam O’Brien, Ben Crooks and Will Calcott on the sidelines.
“We have lost Tom Inman to a broken jaw. He’ll be out for an indefinite period. And Connor Davies has broken his scaphoid. Those two won’t be in the mix.
“They’ve both been playing well and had a good start to the season so I am disappointed for those two as they were definitely digging and doing the tough stuff through the middle.
“We are still without O’Brien, Crooks and Calcott. It’s part of the game and we just have to deal with it.”
