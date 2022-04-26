Children benefit as Halifax Panthers continue great work in the community

Community Panthers CIC news

The popular Try High holiday camp welcomed 76 participants across two venues in Calderdale – Warley Road Academy and Trinity Academy Akroydon.

Children attended classes in nutrition, environmental awareness and team building, as well as sport and fitness. One lucky participant Owen found the elusive golden ticket and he will receive a superb tour of The Shay at a home game.

The children had a chance to meet and practise their skills with Panthers’ Lachlan Walmsley, Louis Jouffret and Greg Worthington.

Jack Duffy and Kara Colvin from the CIC are on a mission to get children and schools active and they recently visited St Malachy’s School to launch an Active lunchtimes programme.

Jack pioneered resilience classes at Old Earth Primary School that covered topics such as stress-coping strategies, bounce-backability and bravery.

The activity was so well received by staff and children that the classes are going to continue when the children return after half-term and beyond.

A six-week rugby after-school programme has also been finalised with Withinfields Primary School.

The Community Panthers CIC are currently delivering activities to 178 children a week and have plans to expand to reach more children in Calderdale. All participants have received tickets to games and an experience of rugby with the Community Panthers CIC.

The Shay’s close neighbours Bristol Street Motors Halifax also joined the CIC.

Meanwhile, Panthers players Adam Tangata, Titus Gwaze and the Easter Bunny visited Ash Green Primary School to donate Easter packages to children after fire broke out at their school earlier in the year.

The Panthers Academy development days at Calderdale College welcomed 25 participants for their male and female academies.