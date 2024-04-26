Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fax have failed to score a single point in their last three halves of rugby, with the 46-0 defeat by Sheffield Eagles following on from Widnes Vikings scoring 36 unanswered second points in round four.

And Finn insists there is plenty of “work to do.”

He said: “We have got work to do. We need to stick together and we have got to work hard. We have got plenty to fix up on which we will be working on. Concentration, toughness and resilience under pressure.

Kevin Larroyer is tackled during the Betfred Championship match between Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles at the Shay Stadium. Photo by Simon Hall.

“We have not turned into a bad team overnight but we need to find a way to get back on track and we need to do it as quickly as possible.

“It’s just disappointing because we haven’t shown the best of ourselves yet.”

Sunday’s visitors Swinton are currently seventh in the table, level on points with the Panthers, having caused a surprise in France by beating Toulouse in round three and, more recently, putting 50 points past Dewsbury Rams for the second win of the season.

The Lions are no strangers to winning at The Shay as well having beaten Fax 22-12 on the final day of last season, which ensured the Panthers missed out on the play-offs.

Finn said: “They are a more than capable team. They are a good team. They are a challenge and they have got some talented players and they are going to test us all the way across the field, especially defensively.

“We have watched them the last few weeks and they are becoming pretty confident and, obviously, came here at the end of last year and won.

“They have got nothing to fear and everything to gain.

“Ultimately for us though it is not about worrying about which team is coming to play against us, it’s about getting ourselves right and our jobs right and performing, individually and collectively, to the standards that we set.