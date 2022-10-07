Consortium takes over ownership of Halifax Panthers

The club is now under the stewardship of a consortium of Mark Bannister of Eclipse Energy, Craig Wright of Madison May Consulting, Ian Uttley of Stage Freight, Richard Durgan of Zenith Wealth Management and Business Consultant and former Halifax Panthers MD Dave Grayson.

Announcing the new takeover, which is subject to RFL approval, a club statement said: “The new Board is looking forward to exciting times with the IMG review taking shape, the Panthers’ own 150th anniversary and a very busy close season ahead. We look forward to engaging with all involved with the Panthers to shape the future of the club.

“We would like to put on record our thanks to the previous regime for holding the reigns of this historic club.”

Outgoing Director Ian Croad said: “This is a significant moment in the history of our great club, I have every confidence in the new company and the key being investment. The new IMG proposal rewards investment, so the timing of this is perfect. Exciting times ahead and a great time to be a Panther fan.”

The statement continued: “The consortium members are unanimous in the belief that Halifax Panthers is hugely important to the local community, local sport and the wider rugby league family.

"We will be doing everything in our power to make everyone associated with the Panthers proud of our great club.

“As a new exciting chapter begins in the club’s history and as new custodians of the club, we are unanimous in our belief that it is an honour and a privilege that we are here to direct the club forward for the true owners of the club – its fans.

