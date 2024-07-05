Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax Panthers’ chairman Dave Grayson has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

The lifelong fan, who took the reins in October 2022 as part of a five-man consortium taking ownership of the club, announced his departure in a video published on the Panthers’ official YouTube channel yesterday evening (Thursday).

An emotional Grayson, who has increased business commitments whilst at the same time his mum is suffering with dementia, confirmed:

“The news I am going to give tonight is that I am probably going to have to stand down as chairman of the club, which, I’ll be quite honest with you, is quite emotional for me. It is heartbreaking to be honest with you.

“I have been with it for 57 years, man and boy. I have just got so many other things on now it is impossible for me to do them all. Where I am at, at the minute, I have just got to prioritise, certainly my mum and the family, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I need more time to do that.”

However, the outgoing chairman believes the club can get to “the next level,” and has thanked everyone for their support.

He said: “I believe that the people that are there can take the club to the next level, I genuinely believe that.

“It has been my life for 57 years. It is a great club with a proud history and great people. It is going through a transitional phase both on and off the field. That’s normal in sport.

“All those that have gone before me, at board level for example, and those now that are picking up the baton, I thank you personally, every single one of you for what you have done for the club over the years and what you are likely to do in the next few years and wish you all the best for taking the club forward.

“Me and Gill (wife) will still be on the terraces supporting the club, absolutely we will. Win, lose or draw, could I urge everybody to do the same. It is vitally important, when the good times are good, that’s great, but when times are tough, get your sleeves rolled up, get stuck in and do what we need to do.

“I think we are just about starting to turn that corner a little bit, certainly on the field is looking a lot better. But there’s a lot of work to do and people are going to need support to do that.”

In his final message he said: “It has been an absolute honour and privilege to have served the club and its fans and thank you for the opportunity and the memories.”

Lee Kenny, the club’s media and marketing director who led the 25-minute video interview with Grayson, said: