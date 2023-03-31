News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
4 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
5 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
5 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
6 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
7 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

David Willicombe obituary: Tribute to a former Halifax RLFC and Great Britain international who has died, aged 72.

Former Halifax RLFC, and Wales and Great Britain international, David Willicombe, has died aged 72.

By Andrew Hardcastle
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The centre was a Welsh rugby union starlet with Cardiff International Athletic Club, the club which had earlier produced Johnny Freeman and Colin Dixon. Halifax gave him £1,500 to turn professional in 1969, when he was just 18, and he made an immediate impact, scoring 54 tries and 26 goals in 152 appearances, before being sold to Wigan for £9,000 in January 1974.

His Halifax debut was on September 6, 1969, the seventh match of the season, at Huddersfield. By the end of it he had played 29 matches, made his international debut for Wales against France in Perpignan and had just turned nineteen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He played a prominent role in the Halifax team that won the Players No 6 Competition in 1971-72, scoring a try in the final against Wakefield Trinity at Odsal. He also played in the Challenge Cup semi final against Leeds later that season.

David Willicombe, on back row, second from right, with Players No 6 Trophy winners 1971-72
David Willicombe, on back row, second from right, with Players No 6 Trophy winners 1971-72
David Willicombe, on back row, second from right, with Players No 6 Trophy winners 1971-72
Most Popular

He was big and strong, and fast as well, ideal for a centre, and it was no surprise when he was selected by Great Britain for his Test debut in January 1974 against France in Grenoble.

He became a British Lion on the 1974 Tour, though by then he was a Wigan player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He went on to make 119 appearances for Wigan, scoring 36 tries and 6 goals. In total he played three times for Great Britain and 13 times for Wales. He retired as a player through injury in 1980.

Read More
Simon Grix admits Halifax Panthers ‘need to take our chances’
Great BritainHalifaxWalesFrance