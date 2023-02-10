Debut beckons for Eribe Doro as Halifax Panthers name squad for Featherstone Rovers trip
Eribe Doro is set for his Halifax Panthers debut after he was named in Scott Grix’s 21-man squad for the Betfred Championship round two clash at Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.
Doro has been drafted in to the squad to replace Cole Oakley in the only change to the Halifax squad from last week’s win over Sheffield Eagles.
Panthers squad: Will Calcott, Zack McComb, Jacob Fairbank, Brandon Moore, Matty Gee, Dan Murray, Tom Inman, Eribe Doro, Louis Jouffret, Nick Rawsthorne, Ben Kavanagh, James Saltonstall, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Ryan King, Lachlan Walmsley, Kevin Larroyer, Kyle Wood, Will Maher, James Woodburn-Hall, Jake Maizen.