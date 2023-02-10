News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Debut beckons for Eribe Doro as Halifax Panthers name squad for Featherstone Rovers trip

Eribe Doro is set for his Halifax Panthers debut after he was named in Scott Grix’s 21-man squad for the Betfred Championship round two clash at Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

By Mark Berry
59 minutes ago - 1 min read
Halifax Panthers news
Halifax Panthers news

Doro has been drafted in to the squad to replace Cole Oakley in the only change to the Halifax squad from last week’s win over Sheffield Eagles.

Panthers squad: Will Calcott, Zack McComb, Jacob Fairbank, Brandon Moore, Matty Gee, Dan Murray, Tom Inman, Eribe Doro, Louis Jouffret, Nick Rawsthorne, Ben Kavanagh, James Saltonstall, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Ryan King, Lachlan Walmsley, Kevin Larroyer, Kyle Wood, Will Maher, James Woodburn-Hall, Jake Maizen.

Halifax PanthersFeatherstone RoversSheffield Eagles