Derrell Olpherts scored four tries as Wakefield Trinity claimed a 46-24 victory over a battling Halifax Panthers side to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2024 Championship season.

It is now 12 wins from 12 league games for Trin, who recovered from a sluggish start to lead 28-6 at the break, with former Fax star Lachlan Walmsley proving instrumental with two assists and a try.

The Panthers rallied at the start of the second half with tries from Gareth Widdop and James Woodburn-Hall to get to within ten points but Olpherts, who scored two fine tries in the first half, grabbed another two to ease any nerves before Matty Gee and Liam Hood exchanged tries late on.

Walmsley, who starred for the Panthers with 68 tries in 54 games over two seasons before signing for Wakefield ahead of this campaign, was a late addition to the starting line-up against his former club after Mason Lino was withdrawn in the warm-up. He started at full-back with Max Jowitt partnering Luke Gale in the halves.

Action from Wakefield Trinity against Halifax Panthers. Photo by Simon Hall.

Jermaine McGillvary, rested last week at Widnes Vikings following his two-try heroics at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final, had replaced Walmsley on the wing. Olpherts kept his place on the other flank. An absolute luxury for Daryl Powell.

Fax have certainly missed last season’s top Championship try scorer having only scored 208 points on their way to just four wins out of 11 before today. However, two of those have come in the last three fixtures, including a fantastic come-from-behind triumph at Barrow Raiders last Saturday.

And they started brightly here at a sunny, and very atmospheric DIY Kitchens Stadium, with Charlie Graham opening the scoring inside the opening seven minutes.

It all started when Adam Tangata’s pass was nearly intercepted by Luke Gale but he could not gather the ball cleanly. The repeat set enabled Woodburn-Hall to release Ed Barber who offloaded to James Saltonstall. From there, Fax worked it well to the left with Louis Jouffret finding Ben Tibbs who released Graham in the corner. Jouffret kicked over a difficult conversion from out wide.

Action from Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers. Photo by Simon Hall.

But Wakey are not top of the league, and unbeaten, for no reason. And Walmsley was the orchestrator from full-back, his long pass finding Olpherts who easily scored in the corner. Jowitt missed the tough kick as Fax remained in front at 8-6.

Walmsley and Olpherts then looked to combine again only for Olpherts to be stopped in his tracks. But, in the very same set, Wakey hit the front. This time it was Max Jowitt with the cut-out pass to the winger who went over for his, and Wakefield’s, second of the afternoon.

Fax looked to respond but Graham knocked on when he made it into a good position. But that was the last attacking threat the visitors provided in the first half.

And they were punished when Oliver Pratt crossed after yet more good work by Walmsley.

Walsmley was at the heart of everything exciting about Trin as he combined with Gale and Jack Croft to get McGillvary but the former Huddersfield Giants man couldn’t get over.

Not content with being a menace with his hands, Walmsley then produced a sumptuous kick towards McGillvary, which bounced instead to Croft, but the centre knocked on.

However, the pressure told when Wakey forced an error out of Fax, with Jowitt picking up a loose ball and sprinting 35 metres to touch down before converting his own try for a 22-6 lead.

All the main danger was predominantly coming down Trinity’s left-hand-side. And that was proved yet again when they produced a superb team move with Walmsley, yet again, finding Olpherts. The winger tried to hold off James Saltonstall before going back inside for Walmsley, who squeezed over in the corner for a 28-6 half-time lead.

The 1895 Cup, which Wakey superbly won at Wembley two weeks ago, was paraded around Belle Vue at half-time. On this evidence, who actually is going to stop them from getting their hands on more silverware come the end of the Championship season?

However, Fax did not give up without a fight as Gareth Widdop, with his first touch, burst over after great play by James Woodburn-Hall, before Fax’s full-back went over himself shortly afterwards.

Fax were back to within ten points. Was yet another comeback on? Could Wakey be finally defeated in the league?

The answer was an emphatic ‘no’ as Olpherts grabbed his hat-trick as part of a quickfire double.

Gee scored Halifax’s fourth try of the afternoon before Hood’s converted try made it 46-24 and a twelfth successive Championship win.

Wakefield: Walmsley, McGillvary, Croft, Pratt, Olpherts, Gale, Jowitt, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Uele, Bain, Doyle, Kay

Tries: Olpherts (4), Pratt, Jowitt, Walmsley, Hood

Conversions: Jowitt (7)

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Saltonstall, Barber, Tibbs, Graham, Jouffret, Keyes, Tangata, O’Brien, Fairbank, Kavanagh, Gee, Davies

Interchanges: Widdop, Larroyer, Boyer, McComb

Tries: Graham, Widdop, Woodburn-Hall, Gee