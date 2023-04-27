The last-16 fixture is a re-run of the classic 1987 final at Wembley, which Fax won 19-18, and will kick off at 7.45pm in front of the Viaplay TV cameras.

Panthers’ head coach Simon Grix had told the Courier earlier in the week that he believed the club would ‘do what we can’ to ensure the game did not take place on Sunday, May 21 - the same day as the FA Trophy final at the famous stadium involving FC Halifax Town.

On the prospect of facing St Helens, who were crowned champions of the world after their dramatic 13-12 World Club Challenge victory over another set of Panthers, from Penrith in Australia, Grix admired:

Halifax Panthers’ sixth round Challenge Cup tie with world champions St Helens will take place on Friday, May 19, at The Shay. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

“It’s been a long time since St Helens have been to The Shay so that will be nice. It is also a big opportunity to invite the world champions and hopefully we can make the most of it as a club and get plenty of people into it to see them and watch us in a David v Goliath contest.

“They are always good days when you play these big Super League teams. Hopefully we can put in a performance to be proud of. For our lads it’s an opportunity to see how they fair against such opposition.

“Games don’t come any tougher but there will be some nostalgia too. It was a long time ago (Fax’s 1987 Challenge Cup win against St Helens at Wembley) but people still talk about it a lot now.

“I am sure the same outcome will be a lot more difficult than it was back then but it won’t be for the lack of trying.”

Tickets bought in advance for the knockout clash with the Super League giants are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for 65 and over, £11 for 16 to 24 year olds and £5 for juniors in the East Stand.

In the South Stand, advanced ticket prices are £17 for adults, £12 for 65 and over, £9 for 16 to 24 year olds and £5 for juniors.

