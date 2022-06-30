Devoted Larroyer wants to remain at Halifax Panthers until end of career

The 33-year-old joined the club in 2019 and has since become a fan favourite at the Shay, making 72 appearances in all competitions.

Larroyer, who has endured an extraordinary path in both his personal and professional life, revealed he was on the edge of retirement after his spell with Leigh came to after the 2018 campaign.

However, he was given a new lease of life by his move to the Panthers. He said: “I came to Halifax four years ago after a tough finish with Leigh, when I wanted to retire and

Kevin Larroyer in action during the win at Barrow Raiders. Picture: Simon Hall

wasn’t in the right mindset to keep playing rugby.

“The opportunity came up to sign for Halifax which I did over pre-season. I just felt like I found a home. I found a good group of boys who work really hard for each other and are there for each other. I get on quite well with the coach, we have a trustworthy relationship.

“Just for those reasons made me want to stay and help me to finish my career at Halifax.”

Over the years, Larroyer has also cultivated a strong relationship with the Halifax faithful who often chant Larroyer’s name and proudly wave a flag dedicated to him during games.

“I’ve been really well accepted by the fans which is always pleasing,” said the Frenchman. “Especially having a flag for me, I see that as having a good impact in the club.

“For me to see a French flag in the stands, that has a positive impact and it doesn’t go unnoticed. They are a good reason for us to give 100 per cent and it’s always pleasant when you can hear them singing your name.

“Hopefully they will sing that at the end of the season when we hopefully play in the semi or even the final, that would be awesome.”

Larroyer helped the team to a play-off semi-final last season which ultimately ended with a defeat to Featherstone Rovers.

This year, the club are once again on course for a top six finish after shaking off a slow start to the season by winning 10 of their last 11 games – the last of those coming at Barrow.

“We want to secure a place in the play-off,” said Larroyer. “I think we had a bumpy start. Nowhere near where we should be. But then, like last year, we won eight in a row. Then we obviously had a difficult game with Leigh where I think we didn’t give ourselves the best chance, but we addressed that against Whitehaven.

"Now it’s just about getting on some form. I just feel like when I look at the table, we can’t allow to lose any silly points on the way. Batley and York don’t lose any games and we want to keep in contact with them.