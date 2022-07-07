Director Lambert urges fans to boost Halifax Panthers attendances

A club statement said: “Everything seems to be going right on the field, but attendances have not met the club’s expectations.

“Like many other clubs and sports, the Panthers’ tickets sales have become victim to the current rise in the cost of living.

“We are urging fans to take advantage of the special offers on tickets and get behind the team as one.

Club Director Steve Lambert wants to boost attendances at Halifax Panthers' matches. Pic: Simon Hall

“The next two years in rugby league will determine the long-term future of clubs like Panthers. The club needs fans now more than ever, not just to be the 18th man at games, but to help secure the future of the club, keep key players and bring in new signings.

“Next year sees the 150th year of Halifax RLFC and the club want to celebrate with everyone, new and old to the club, so why not celebrate and back the club for the rest of the 2022 season.

“The next two home games against York and Workington are crucial to cement a top three place and we are urging fans to come along, bring a friend and encourage others to The Shay.”

Club Director Steve Lambert said: “Our support at home and away is regarded by the players and staff as our 18th man. We really do need to grow the numbers if we are to continue our upward curve.

“We will work off the field to help make this happen and keep Halifax at the forefront of rugby league.”