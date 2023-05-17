“Those are the days that I remember growing up. They were absolutely unbelievable days for the town.

Finn joined as Simon Grix’s number two ahead of the 2022 season before leaving in June to become head coach at Dewsbury Rams.

And the boyhood Fax fan is sending Grix’s men his best wishes ahead of their big game with Saints at The Shay on Friday.

He said: “I hope they do really well. I grew up as a Halifax fan. I know it was short-lived when I went back there due to the fact that Dewsbury came calling and I couldn’t say no to the head coaching role.

Former assistant coach Liam Finn was at Wembley in 1987 to see player coach Chris Anderson to lift the Challenge Cup trophy after the 19-18 win over St Helens.

“I was gutted to leave Simon who gave me the opportunity. He is a great coach and he is doing well with that team. I hope they do really, really well and I hope they put on a performance very similar to what they did in the semi final a few years ago.”

Finn has special memories of watching Fax growing up, especially in the Challenge Cup.

“It takes me back to Thrum Hall as a kid,” he revealed. “It was when Wigan came to town. All-ticket, full house, Scratching Shed packed to the rafters.

Wigan turning up, parking the bus and having to walk by the cricket pitch, round the back of the stand, all the way down to the changing rooms with the sloping ceiling and half of them can’t stand up straight and then running out and getting a boatload of grief from the Scratching Shed and everywhere else at Thrum Hall.

Former Halifax assistant coach Liam Finn, now head coach of Dewsbury, has issued a rallying call to the Panthers ahead of their last-16 Challenge Cup tie with World Club Champions St Helens. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“It was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. Halifax digging in and having a go. I was ball-boying down on the bottom side and I had a Wigan fan behind me, very irritating, it was 18-18, and the fan was shouting, “Take it back to Central Park, Wigan,” and then Joe Lydon stepped up and knocked over a drop goal from 50 metres.

“Those are the days that I remember growing up. They were absolutely unbelievable days for the town.

“I also went to Wembley. I was too young to remember it but we had the Challenge Cup at our house because my Dad was on the coaching staff at that time.

“I hope people come out in force and give the lads that extra energy to dig in.”

And he has a simple message for his former club:

