Error strewn display sees Panthers lose 34-10 at Oldham

Halifax Panthers lost 34-10 at Oldham to make it three defeats on the spin in the Championship.

It took Oldham only two minutes to register their first try of the game yesterday through Ben Davies, which was converted, before the hosts went 12-0 up after a quarter of an hour thanks to former Fax player Mathieu Pons’ try.

Ryan Lannon added another try after 27 minutes following an error from Fax, and it was the same story when Ted Chapelhow touched down after 40 minutes, with Oldham 24-0 up at the break.

Alfie Johnson got a debut try in the 54th minute to get the Panthers off the mark, but Davies’ second try a few minutes later put the result beyond any doubt.

Yet another Panthers error was punished by Matty Ashurst’s try ten minutes from time before James Woodburn-Hall got a consolation try late on for the visitors, who suffered their fourth defeat in five.