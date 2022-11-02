On securing the services of the 32-year-old, Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “Off the pitch, I think he’s a really good influence on our group and as he gets older, the better he gets as well in terms of shaping the team and speaking at the right times, saying the right thing.

"Performance-wise, last year I thought he had a slow start before the ban hindered him but I thought he finished the season really strong for us, did a really good job and showed his qualities.

“We have a few middles that are quite similar with their attributes, which you need, but you also need some points of difference as well.

Jacob Fairbank. Pic: Simon Hall

"I think Bob’s got a decent short passing game, connects with a few different people well, and he picked his time to pass and run a little bit better this year I feel. I think there’s still some development in that, he can get better as well in those areas.

“And the other side of the game, defensively he’s always committed and puts his head in where it hurts which we saw on a few occasions this year.

"He’s always getting stuck in and really proud to wear that Halifax jersey which is a big thing for me and us as a group.