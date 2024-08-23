Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Panthers are set to welcome Championship table-toppers Wakefield Trinity to The Shay on Sunday, August 25 (kick off 3pm) - although two more star names have been added to the sidelines.

With six games remaining of the 2024 campaign, Fax are entering a crucial fight-for-survival period following a devastating 20-6 defeat at Swinton Lions last weekend.

That result has left them six points outside of the play-offs and, more importantly, just two points above the dreaded relegation zone after other scores in Round 20 didn’t go their way.

To make matters worse, Ben Crooks (hamstring) and Tom Inman (knee) are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Ben Crooks (hamstring) and Tom Inman (knee) are likely to miss the rest of the season for Halifax Panthers. Photo by Simon Hall.

Head coach Liam Finn told the Courier: “We’re fighting to get a team on the field, never mind survive. We are just doing the usual - take it one game at a time. Up until last weekend we were looking up and hoping we could squeeze a bit of pressure on those above us. That didn’t happen.

“We have also got to remember what we have done well over the last month and take that into this week rather than bemoaning the one loss away at Swinton and realising that winning four championship games back-to-back is a pretty tough thing to do.

"Unfortunately, we came up short.”

On the injuries, he confirmed: “We picked up another two at the weekend. Crooks has torn his hamstring chasing a short kick off. He’s going for a scan. And Tom has done something to his knee. They will both be out for most, if not all, of the season from now on.

“Like most teams we are down to the bare bones. Leeds have got a reserve game this week and they will call most, if not all, of their players back to play in that.

“We are scratching a little bit this week but we will patch ourselves up and get out there.”

And Finn’s patched-up side will face a daunting task of welcoming a Trinity side to The Shay who are one victory away from claiming the League Leaders’ Shield.

“I hadn’t given that second thought,” responded Finn when asked Fax would be trying their best to prevent any Wakefield celebrations.

“We’re just preparing to give our best performance and give ourselves the best chance to win the game.

“Everybody is aware they are the best team in the competition. They are the strongest team and are seeing off most teams at the back end. All we can do is look after ourselves.”