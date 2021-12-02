Former Brighouse Rangers half-back signs for Leeds Rhinos Women from Castleford Tigers

Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe. Pic: Melanie Allatt

Hooker or half-back Earnshaw-Cudjoe, 22, started her career with Lindley Swifts and Brighouse Rangers before joining the Tigers in 2016.

The Huddersfield-born player featured in two Challenge Cup Finals and a Grand Final with the Tigers and has been a regular in the side for the last five years.

She said: "I am really excited to be joining the Rhinos. We have already started doing some sessions and the facilities are amazing, all the players have been really welcoming from the get go and been I'm excited to get on with it and ready for the season to start.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lois Forsell was a big influence in me joining the club, I know her and I have worked with her before and I think she is an amazing coach. Seeing how well the team has done over the years it was just somewhere I wanted to be."

Lumley, 30, began her playing career in rugby union with Wasps before switching codes to join Castleford Tigers in 2017.

The London-born prop also played in the Tigers side who took on the Rhinos in two Challenge Cup Finals and a Grand Final, and this year was called into the England Performance Unit.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell said: "I am delighted to bring Jasmine and Emma to the Rhinos. They are two quality additions to our side and again this shows our intentions for next season.

"Jasmine brings great utility to the squad, I know that she can play at hooker and in the halves. She is a very passionate player and you can tell that she looks at the game and understands it well. So we are looking to add value in that department in making sure we have plenty of depth in our halves and our hookers.