Both sides go into Monday’s intriguing round four fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm at the DCBL Stadium in front of the Viaplay cameras, with two wins and one defeat to their names after the first three games.

Ahead of the game, head coach Grix said: “They are a team with a lot of changes like us and they are finding their way. It will be a tough game.

“It is never easy over there. The change of surface makes the game a little bit different. It’s a fast game, the kicking game will be really important.

Simon Grix is expecting a ‘tough game’ when his Halifax Panthers side travel to Widnes on Monday evening for their televised clash.

“We have got a lot of, not massive issues, but a lot of little stuff which we have just got to tidy up and that will go a long way to a good performance.”

Assessing his side’s first three performances at the start of the 2023 campaign, Grix said:

“Average. If you’ve got Grand Final form in round one you’re going to be struggling to maintain that throughout. It’s like everyone - it’s a work in progress. With the number of changes to the squad, I’m still trying to work out what combos are the best, particularly our middle and starting three and also how we use the bench effectively.

“It is something we have got to keep persevering with. As much as it is my job to pick the team, when we get a bit under our belts, the team will end up taking shape, as it has done before, and we will get into a rhythm.

“But we are quite a way off settling on anything like that at the moment. We want to do well and we want to win every game in good fashion and come off smiling every week and when you don’t it leaves you a little bit flat.

“Six to eight weeks from now, like most teams, we will get that rhythm and we will get into a flow and then we will see what we look like.”

