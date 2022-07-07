The mark of a good captain is when a player forgoes his personal goals in order to focus on the ambitions of the team. That was exactly the scenario facing Moore last weekend.

With James Woodburn-Hall forced out of the match due to a warm-up niggle, Moore stepped up to the plate, jumped into the squad and helped Fax to their 11th win in 12 games.

After the match, head coach Simon Grix said: “Bit disappointed to be honest, we like to make a big deal of appearances, milestones like that for our club. It’s important. We celebrate them.

Brandon Moore. Pic: Simon Hall

“His milestone wasn’t supposed to come [at Rams]. We were going to get organised and have something put together for next week.

“At least we won it anyway. You want to win these games and make them memorable. We got a win but not in the fashion his 150th expected.”

Since joining the club in 2016, Moore has worked his way to captaincy through sheer dedication and unmatched effort.

“He came through the academy at Castleford,” added Grix. “We had a reserves team at the time and we happened to be one of the few teams that had a reserves so we were fortunate to get Brandon over. From day one, he’s been class to be fair. I think he has barely missed a training session in six or seven years he’s been here.

“He has played through ridiculous injuries and just puts his hand up. He’s one of our three captains who leads by example and his actions.