Fax suffered their first defeat of the 2023 Championship season last weekend against a dominant and ruthless Featherstone Rovers outfit.

And Grix insists his players need to improve if they are to return to winning ways against the Broncos, who got off the board with a 20-16 victory at Whitehaven in round two.

Ahead of the round three clash, Grix said: “From what I have seen of them so far this season, and from what I know of them, they won’t go away, that’s for starters.

Halifax Panthers head coach Simon Grix has admitted his side ‘have to be better’ if they are to beat London Broncos at The Shay on Sunday, February 19 (kick off 3pm).

“They are a decent-sized team and they roll forward well. We are going to have to be better in that contact area and come out on the better side of it more often than not.

“But I am not really worried about the opposition just yet. We are not at that stage where we have to look too deeply into others. I think we have got enough we need to be looking at at the moment and get that right.

“Hopefully the rest takes care of itself.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s performance at Fev, in which the title favourites ran in eight tries in a 46-22 triumph, Grix said:

“It is always a tough physical game against Featherstone. For us, as a club and as a team, we need to pin our sail to the mast, and decide what we want to be and go all-in and commit to it.

“I didn’t think it was the most committed performance from us but it’s still early doors and we will learn from it. We will have honest chats, and the review, and we’ll try and get better in a few areas throughout the week.”

