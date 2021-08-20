Grix wants Panthers to pick up where they left off when they return to action against Widnes

Simon Grix, Halifax RLFC coach

There are now just five regular season games remaining and head coach Simon Grix hopes to build momentum ahead of the forthcoming play-offs.

He said: “The forced week off has been great for me personally getting my head away from the performance side of things. I’m sure the playing group have enjoyed the chance to recharge and now we will get back in and refocus for the run in.”

Halifax are currently third in the standings following a run of nine successive victories. Depending on other results, a tenth win at Widnes could officially seal the club’s spot in the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

However, getting a win against the Vikings is certainly easier said than done. That’s something Halifax experienced earlier in the season having scraped a 17-16 victory.

Grix said: “Our last meet saw a close contest decided by a drop goal in monsoon-like conditions. It was a bruising game as both played pretty direct due to the conditions. We would not complain if we had lost that game as both teams put in a great effort. But, we came up with an ugly win and we have got used to taking them.

“This game will be a lot different. Widnes’ pitch allows for a fast-flowing game and they play an expansive style to complement it. Their kicking game has been great all year, Danny Craven and Matty Smith can swing the momentum of a game at any given time.

“They have threats on both edges with Jack Owens linking them well, so maintaining our effort areas is something we will need to focus on.

“For us it is continuing where we left off in the Newcastle game, letting the ball go and challenging Widnes to back up their efforts. We just need to be more clinical and really make sure we concentrate and execute our roles.