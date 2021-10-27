Group of former players set to sue Rugby Football League for negligence

Ryan McDonald in his days at Halifax

Bobbie Goulding, Paul Highton and Jason Roach are part of a group of 10 former professionals involved in the action, over what they say was a failure by the governing body to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers.

Those three players have all been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive brain condition thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head.

In a letter being sent to the RFL, the players allege that, given the significant risk of serious or permanent brain damage caused by concussions, the governing body “owed them, as individual professional players, a duty to take reasonable care for their safety by establishing and implementing rules in respect of the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of actual or suspected concussive and sub-concussive injuries”.