Gwaze closing in on top form for Halifax Panthers

Gwaze has been out of action for much of the summer after being handed an eight-match ban for an incident away against Barrow.

The player marked his comeback against Widnes two weeks ago, and backed up a strong performance at Merseyside with another solid display against Featherstone.

With two noteworthy appearances under his belt, the player has certainly made a case for a potential starting place against the Knights in Sunday’s blockbuster.

Halifax Panthers' Titus Gwaze. Picture Simon Hall

Looking back at his performance, Gwaze was said: “I’m just trying to get back to where I left things. I felt I’ve been going alright. There’s another gear to go but over more games that will happen.

“It’s good to get them minutes because they’ll come handy when it comes to the important games. But yeah, really pleased to play the full second half.”

Looking ahead to the play-off clash with York, the prop forward added: “It will be another tough game but if we play our brand of rugby like we tried to do in that second half, I reckon we’ll be alright. I think we can go a long way.”

A win over York would put the Panthers on a collision course with Featherstone in the semi-final.