The 22-year-old signed from London Broncos at the start of last season but received an eight-match ban after his sending-off in the Betfred Championship round 16 game at Barrow Raiders.

Halifax head coach Simon Grix revealed that the club has been unable to agree new terms with Gwaze.

Grix said: “It’s a bit disappointing to be honest, a bit of a shame.

Titus Gwaze. Pic Simon Hall

“Titus is a good player, a young player that has got a bright future I think. You never know, we might cross paths again in the future.

"We started discussions a long time ago but for us, there’s a number we can afford and if you think of it like a pie, if any one player takes too much of the pie it hinders you elsewhere.

"Every player has a value to us and our values just didn’t match, which is fine. You’re not always going to agree and that’s just the way of it really.”

“As it rumbled on, we couldn’t come to an agreement and just let it sit a bit and then Titus wanted to wait until the end of the season.

"Had we waited until the end of the season, we would’ve lost all other options as the pool gets smaller the longer you leave it.

"And unfortunately, we had to make some decisions that suited us and safeguarded us as a club and a squad where, if you wait until any one individual is ready, if it’s way past when you’re ready you’re not going to get the people that could also do the job at the same time.