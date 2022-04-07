Gwaze strives for consistency after bagging first try for Halifax Panthers

Titus Gwaze

The 22-year-old is in the midst of his first season at The Shay since joining the club from London Broncos.

Gwaze enjoyed a major landmark moment at the weekend as he scored his first try for the club during the 46-24 victory over Whitehaven.

The forward reacted to his effort saying: “It felt really good because it was that time where we needed a try. I’m pleased it was me that got it actually. First try as well so that was pretty good.

“In the first half I was in the same situation but I passed it instead of going. Second half was a bit more 'just go straight and hope for the best'. It did come out pretty good.”

The Zimbabwe-born player also revealed he’s enjoying his time in West Yorkshire saying: “Everyone’s pretty good, [I’m} learning a lot. My main aim was to learn a lot this year and try to get as many games as possible. I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“You can’t guarantee [a place in the team] every week because every player is good out there. Every time if I get a chance, just got to try and do my best. There’s a couple of things to work on but going in the right direction at the minute.”

Gwaze is now looking ahead to what will be his first derby experience against the Bradford Bulls.

Looking ahead to the occasion, he said: “I can’t wait for that. I’m looking forward to it quite a lot. That will be pretty good, intense. The boys have said that fans turn up for it as well so the

atmosphere will be really good. I can’t wait for it.

“We’ll need a good start. Pretty much start as you mean to go on. The pitch is also small so if they get a lead, it’s pretty tough to get it back. We learned our lesson [against Whitehaven] so hopefully we’ll take that into Bradford.”

Head coach Simon Grix has also been impressed with the player, saying: “[He’s] consistent. That’s kind of what you want from all your players I suppose. If he’s a foot taller, he wouldn’t be here, let’s put it that way. He’s an effort man. He will turn up for you and he’s very reliable. That’s what I like about him.

“The difference between his worst and his best, there’s a hair between it. He does his job and he does it well. You don’t have to worry about him dropping off too much and he came up with a valuable try. I though Titus was really good, he’s started strong."