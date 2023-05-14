News you can trust since 1853
Halifax 60-0 Whitehaven: Lachlan Walmsley's quadruple leads the way as the Panthers thrash their Cumbrian rivals in an 11-try rout

Halifax Panthers ran in 11 unanswered tries as they thrashed Whitehaven 60-0 at The Shay this afternoon.

By Dominic Brown
Published 14th May 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 18:32 BST

Lachlan Walmsley bagged four tries to continue his impressive early season form, while there was a brace each for James Woodburn-Hall and Eribe Doro.

James Saltonstall, Ben Kavanagh and Jacob Fairbank were also on the scoresheet in a win which moved the Panthers up to joint third in the Championship table, level on points with Toulouse and Batley Bulldogs.

Halifax’s attention now turns to Friday night’s (May 19) mouth-watering clash with St Helens at The Shay in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup, in a repeat of the classic 1987 final at Wembley.

Halifax Panthers thrashed Whitehaven 60-0 at The Shay Photo: Simon Hall

Halifax Panthers thrashed Whitehaven 60-0 at The Shay Photo: Simon Hall

Halifax Panthers thrashed Whitehaven 60-0 at The Shay Photo: Simon Hall

Halifax Panthers thrashed Whitehaven 60-0 at The Shay Photo: Simon Hall

