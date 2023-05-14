Halifax Panthers ran in 11 unanswered tries as they thrashed Whitehaven 60-0 at The Shay this afternoon.

Lachlan Walmsley bagged four tries to continue his impressive early season form, while there was a brace each for James Woodburn-Hall and Eribe Doro.

James Saltonstall, Ben Kavanagh and Jacob Fairbank were also on the scoresheet in a win which moved the Panthers up to joint third in the Championship table, level on points with Toulouse and Batley Bulldogs.

Halifax’s attention now turns to Friday night’s (May 19) mouth-watering clash with St Helens at The Shay in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup, in a repeat of the classic 1987 final at Wembley.

