Halifax and Salford to play for the Colin Dixon Memorial Trophy in Friday's friendly

Colin Dixon

The award is in tribute to the legend of both clubs, and will be awarded to the winner of Friday's contest at The AJ Bell Stadium. The two sides last played for the trophy during 2017 pre-season, a game which Salford won at The Shay.

Dixon is a Halifax hall of famer who made over 660 appearances during his time with both clubs after making his move to rugby league from Welsh rugby union, as one of the original “rugby codebreakers”.

He developed a successful relationship with winger Johnny Freeman at Thrum Hall, and they helped Fax to their first League Championship for 57 years in 1964. He also lifted the Yorkshire cup with a 10-0 victory over Featherstone Rovers in the 1963–64 Yorkshire County Cup Final at Belle Vue.