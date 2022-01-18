Halifax and Salford to play for the Colin Dixon Memorial Trophy in Friday's friendly
Halifax Panthers' friendly with Salford Red Devils on Friday will see the two clubs battle it out for the Colin Dixon Memorial trophy (7.30pm).
The award is in tribute to the legend of both clubs, and will be awarded to the winner of Friday's contest at The AJ Bell Stadium. The two sides last played for the trophy during 2017 pre-season, a game which Salford won at The Shay.
Dixon is a Halifax hall of famer who made over 660 appearances during his time with both clubs after making his move to rugby league from Welsh rugby union, as one of the original “rugby codebreakers”.
He developed a successful relationship with winger Johnny Freeman at Thrum Hall, and they helped Fax to their first League Championship for 57 years in 1964. He also lifted the Yorkshire cup with a 10-0 victory over Featherstone Rovers in the 1963–64 Yorkshire County Cup Final at Belle Vue.
Dixon won his first Great Britain cap whilst with Halifax, who he captained before a then world record £15,000 move to Salford. He won 16 caps for Wales, including playing the 1975 World Cup, and made 14 appearances for Great Britain and was included in the 1972 World Cup winning squad.