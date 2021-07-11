Halifax Panthers 14 Whitehaven 4: Late Garside try makes it six Championship wins on the spin for Fax

Matt Garside celebrates scoring the match-securing try for Halifax Panthers in the 14-4 win over Whitehaven. Picture: simonomhrugbypics

And Panthers strengthened their grip on fourth spot on the ladder after coming from behind for the third game in a row.

The match started slowly, with a few handling errors and penalties conceded by both sides.

Halifax tried to assert attacking dominance but the away defence proved solid on a number of occasions, and the game remained scoreless until the half-hour mark.

A careless foul by the home side gave Whitehaven a golden chance to take the lead, and the penalty was converted.

Moments later, more carelessness from Halifax gifted their opponents another penalty, as a late hit off the ball was called back for a foul.

Again, the penalty was converted for a 4-0 lead, as Whitehaven took advantage of the Panthers’ mistakes.

With several big tackles flying in, Kevin Larroyer was sin binned for his reaction, as the hosts struggled to assert themselves against a determined visiting outfit.

Halifax Panthers goalkicker Liam Harris. Picture: simonomhrugbypics.

But moments before the hooter, the returning Curtis Davies dragged his side right back into the match, squirming over from dummy-half to restore parity.

The conversion was knocked over by Liam Harris, and Fax went into the break leading by two points, 6-4.

The second half started in a similar manner to the first, with Halifax unable to muster any sort of sustained attacking momentum.

At the hour mark, the visitors showed signs of weakness as a foul on Eliot Morris allowed Harris to kick for goal once more, extending his side’s lead to 8-4.

Curtis Davies dives in for Halifax Panthers' opening try in the 14-4 win over Whitehaven. Picture: simonomhrugbypics.

Halifax sensed the opportunity to put daylight between them and their visitors but, on numerous occasions, attacking moves broke down with poor passing and handling errors.

As a result, the game contained several stoppages with neither side managing to find a rhythm.

On 71 minutes, Halifax conjured one moment of quality which decided the game.

Garside seized on a loose pass to kick towards the posts by himself, and charged it down to go over the whitewash.